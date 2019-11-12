UFC News: Stipe Miocic reveals surprising fight he wants before Daniel Cormier trilogy

Stipe Miocic is all set for a trilogy rematch with Daniel Cormier, the same person who knocked him out in their first meeting. Miocic got his revenge over a year later and finished Cormier in an outstanding fight in the 4th round.

With DC-Jon Jones talks falling apart and virtually nonexistent, it seems as though Cormier wants to go out, with the Miocic fight being the end for him. However, Miocic may not feel the same way.

When talking to ESPN's Ariel Helwani on his MMA show, Miocic revealed that a fight with Lineal Heavyweight Boxing Champion Tyson Fury interests him a lot - even more so than a fight against Cormier! He said that he likes a new challenge:

"I'd love to box him. He's a great fighter. He's a good dude, and I think we'd put on a good show."

"With DC, I didn't fluke knock him out, I beat him. I decisively beat him. The first fight DC caught me with a punch in the first round. But second fight I won. I didn't get lucky. Right now, [a Cormier fight] doesn't really intrigue me. More with the Tyson Fury, I like that."

Cormier told Ariel Helwani a couple of months ago that he intends to fight Miocic in a rematch and as of now, "no one else matters". The difference is clear but it's unlikely that Miocic would get the Tyson Fury fight.

Fury recently expressed interest in fighting in the UFC, even posting videos where he's training in an Octagon with fellow Britishman and UFC Middleweight Darren "The Gorilla" Till. Given his recent venture into pro wrestling, it's not surprising to see Fury interested in MMA as well.

Francis Ngannou, the next-in-line title challenger also expressed interest in fighting Fury, starting a Twitter war with him and claiming that he'll be getting Mike Tyson's help for that.