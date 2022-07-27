MMA News Roundup: UFC boss Dana White commends Charles Oliveira, Joe Rogan's woes about TikTok, Daniel Cormier comments on Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In the latest issue, we discuss Dana White's high praise for former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, Joe Rogan's concerns over social media platform TikTok, Daniel Cormier's thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz, and more. Let's get started!

#4. UFC boss Dana White commends Charles Oliveira for his 'willingness' to take fights

UFC president Dana White was all-praise when he spoke about former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira during a press conference.

The UFC boss was asked if there were complications during the company's negotiations with Oliveira, to which White replied:

"Charles Oliveira is one of the greatest kids ever to deal with, you know," White told reporters at a press conference. "He's an absolute warrior and a stud. Getting him to take fights is never hard. There's never a hard negotiation. That kid is always ready to fight, he's one of the best kids we've ever dealt with."

Watch the full press conference comments below:

White proceeded to preview Oliveira's upcoming title fight against Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280. The promoter said that Makhachev will have to go through the Brazilian if he hopes to prove he's the best fighter in the division.

#3. Daniel Cormier says Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz is a "mismatch"

Michael Bisping recently received backlash for justifying Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz as a fight that made sense. His broadcast partner, Daniel Cormier, on the other hand, called the bout as he saw it – a mismatch.

'DC' is of the opinion that Chimaev vs. Diaz, who is in the twilight of his career, is simply an unfair fight for the Stockton native. The former UFC double champ said on The DC & RC Show:

"In terms of what he has put on paper in regards to his fighting, you can't say that [Diaz is a title contender]. Khamzat is every bit of what you'll expect a soon to be title challenger to be... I do believe it's a mismatch."

Watch the full video below:

Chimaev vs. Diaz will take place in the main event of UFC 279 in September. It is expected to be Diaz's final fight in the octagon as his current contract is set to expire after his next outing.

#2. Petr Yan vs. Sean O'Malley previewed

Dana White gave his thoughts regarding the recently-booked bout between Petr Yan and Sean O'Malley.

Many fans perceived the move as the UFC's way of rushing O'Malley's ascent. However, the promotion's president argued that the bout made sense for both fighters. In a recent appearance on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, White explained:

"O'Malley was ready, he wanted this fight. He wanted Petr Yan, you know we kicked it around, battled with it a little bit back and forth. Yan wanted the fight, made all the sense in the world."

Watch the full interview below:

After the booking was announced, O'Malley opened up as a +375 underdog against the -500 favorite former champion for their upcoming UFC 280 clash. Then again, 'Sugar' insisted in an interview with ESPN MMA that he's excited for the opportunity to take his spot among the division's elite.

#1. Joe Rogan left in disbelief after reading TikTok's terms and conditions

Joe Rogan expressed his concerns about the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok mining data from users around the world.

During episode #1847 of Spotify's banner podcast the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), the podcaster told his guest Theo Von:

"Oh my God! I read TikTok's terms and services. I went down [a] TikTok rabbit hole yesterday. I stayed home, smoked a little weed, and started reading up on TikTok. Oh my God! I'm gonna read you this 'cause this is so crazy."

Watch the full clip below:

Rogan explained that some of the terms in TikTok's privacy policy allow the app to monitor what the user is typing and listen to them using their own device's microphone. The UFC color commentator also warned that the process "ends with China having all your data."

