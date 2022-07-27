"I do believe it's a mismatch" - Daniel Cormier discusses Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev UFC 279 headliner

Daniel Cormier is not in favor of the upcoming matchup between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev. Cormier considers the booking a "mismatch" as he believes that Diaz and Chimaev are currently on drastically different career trajectories.

'DC' ascertained that Diaz cannot be considered relevant in title talks based on his recent record, although he remains one of the biggest draws on the UFC roster. Meanwhile, Cormier believes Chimaev could land himself a welterweight title shot with a win over the Stockton native. The former UFC double champ said on The DC & RC Show:

"I don't believe that Nate will go down quietly. But I just think that at this point in their careers, Nate is on a different path than Khamzat Chimaev. Because Nate will tell that there's still championship aspirations, because he's a fighter, he's as tough as they come. But when you look at what he has done recently, you can't just say Nate Diaz is in title contention. Popularity-wise, sure. But in terms of what he has put on paper in regards to his fighting, you can't say that. Khamzat is every bit of what you'll expect a soon to be title challenger to be... I do believe it's a mismatch."

Many fans and fighters have labeled the matchup between 'Borz' and Diaz 'Not fair' and 'mismatch'. Some have opined that this bout is the UFC's way of getting back at Diaz for being critical of the promotion in recent times, hoping to secure the last fight on his contract.

Watch Cormier's take on Diaz vs. Chimaev below:

Khamzat Chimaev believes Nate Diaz won't show up for the fight

Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev has been in discussions ever since a matchmaking board leak during Dana White's appearance on The Pivot podcast. However, fans were somewhat taken aback after the UFC announced the booking, which will also be the last fight on Diaz's contract.

The Stockton native has been out of action since June last year when he dropped a lopsided unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards. Meanwhile, 'Borz' is riding a five-fight unbeaten streak topped off with a unanimous decision win over former title challenger Gilbert Burns in an iconic war at UFC 273.

Interestingly, the surging Chechen-born Swede believes Diaz won't show up for their UFC 279 headliner scheduled for September 10. 'Borz' said during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour:

“I still don’t believe that guy’s going to come and show up. That skinny boy. We will see what’s happening. I’m just waiting for the 10th of September – it doesn’t matter who. If he wants to fight [185 pounds], then we can do that... just show up. I can fight [at 185 or 205 pounds], it doesn’t matter.”

Watch Chimaev's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

