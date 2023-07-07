"Mom needs an OF!" - Paige VanZant's post with her mother has fans shooting their shots

Paige VanZant has became a major hit on OnlyF*ns over recent years, and it seems as though fans want her mom to follow suit.

'12 Gauge' appears to have shifted her focus from combat sports to becoming a social media star. Considering her massive following of over 3.2 million fans on Instagram, it seems as though VanZant has found success in her new career path.

Paige VanZant's recent Instagram post with her mother has led fans to believe that she could find similar success to her daughter on OnlyF*ns. '12 Gauge' posted this:

Fans were highly complimentary of both Paige VanZant and her mother in the comments section and said this:

"Mom needs an OF!"

"I know from whom you got your looks!"

"So beautiful and strong!"

"Damn right you did"

"U know the sexiest videos u make or pics u take are the ones that show u being real..."

"Earth Goddess"

"Beautiful mom and daughter"

"We need a Paige and momma collab shoot!"

See the comments below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to VanZant's post with her mother

VanZant also took to Instagram to post a video of her mother working out, and it seems that '12 Gauge' is immensely proud of her for maintaing a healthy body. She said this:

"My mom is 🔥🔥🔥"

See the video below:

Paige VanZant will likely compete in the BKFC one more time

Paige VanZant was signed by Bare Knuckle FC following her departure from the UFC in 2020.

Her decision to sign with BKFC took fans by surprise, as the brutality of the combat sport was thought to hamper her chances of a successful modeling career. But '12 Gauge' wasn't concerned about the possibility of scarring, and has competed in the promotion twice.

VanZant is currently 0-2 in the BKFC, and having not competed since July, 2021, there is speculation about whether or not she will return to the sport.

However, BKFC chairman Dave Feldman believes that '12 Gauge' will return to the BKFC at least one more time. Feldman was recently interviewed by MMAFighting.com, and said this about VanZant's future:

"I actually questioned that myself, but she had a conversation with a couple of the guys on the team and I don’t think that she’s moved on, I think she wants one more crack at it."

