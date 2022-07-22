"Most people's technique in the heavyweight division is average-ish" - Tom Aspinall points out where Jon Jones can outshine Francis Ngannou

Tom Apsinall recently stated that Jon Jones can use his fight IQ to get the better of Francis Ngannou in a fight.

The Englishman opined that most of the heavyweights on the UFC roster don't possess a high fight IQ. However, Aspinall believes Jones has the intelligence to give the reigning champion issues. He recently told Michael Bisping:

"Yes, of course [Jones] does. I mean the thing with the heavyweight division is... you don't need amazing technique to be a heavyweight. Most people's techinique in the heavyweight division is like average-ish. Like Francis Ngannou, someone like him, who has not great technique, can come across and bomb them out straight away."

Watch Tom Aspinall talk to Michael Bisping:

Tom Aspinall is set to return this weekend at UFC London against Curtis Blaydes in the main event of the Fight Night card. This is the second time in a row that Aspinall will be headlining a fight card in his home country.

He earned a first-round finish against Alexander Volkov in the last UFC London card in March. A performance of the same caliber might secure a title shot for the English heavyweight.

Other English fighters like Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann and Jai Herbert will also be part of this weekend's event. Pimblett will fight Jordan Leavitt in a lightweight clash. The UFC London card will take place at the O2 Arena.

Jon Jones is expected to fight Stipe Miocic later this year

Jon Jones is expected to make his much-anticipated UFC heavyweight debut later this year. 'Bones' is tipped to take on former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Jones is one of the greatest fighters to ever step inside the octagon, regardless of weight class. Miocic, meanwhile, is widely seen as the greatest heavyweight fighter ever.

A Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic clash might also have the interim heavyweight title on the line as undisputed champion Francis Ngannou is sidelined after having knee surgery.

BONY @JonnyBones Jon doesn’t have one punch knockout power or five round championship experience, that’s why he’ll lose to Stipe. Bro you literally sound ridiculous Jon doesn’t have one punch knockout power or five round championship experience, that’s why he’ll lose to Stipe. Bro you literally sound ridiculous

'Bones' has been out of action since his UFC 247 win against Dominick Reyes in February 2020. However, his prolonged octagon hiatus might finally come to an end soon.

