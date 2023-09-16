“Much respect for Rodtang” - Fans draw inspiration from Rodtang’s battles in and out the cage

‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon may be known as a veritable killer inside the Circle, but the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion has shown a passion for helping his family and showing a great deal of respect for those he competes against.

Rodtang has established himself as one of the most dangerous, yet beloved fighters in ONE Championship. He’ll attempt to build on both of those reputations as he faces his toughest test to date at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22. ‘The Iron Man’ is scheduled to defend his title against fellow Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Ahead of his highly anticipated return to the Circle, ONE Championship is looking at Rodtang’s softer side in a series of highlights showing the amazing things that ‘The Iron Man’ does outside of the cage.

“More than just a fighter ❤️ Can Rodtang put it all on display when he defends the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title against Superlek on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34? 👑”

But don’t get it twisted. When Rodtang steps inside the Circle, he is one of the most fierce strikers in all of combat sports. Since signing with the promotion in 2018, ‘The Iron Man’ has scored 12 straight wins in the art of eight limbs and has added another two victories in the world of kickboxing where his next opponent, Superlek, reigns as the promotion’s ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

Superlek, like Rodtang, is yet to suffer a loss in Muay Thai competition under the ONE banner. But, it’s safe to say that ‘The Kicking Machine’ has never faced a foe as vicious as Rodtang.

Who comes out on top in what many are calling the biggest Muay Thai fight in the history of the sport?

You can catch ONE Friday Fights live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.