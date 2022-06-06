Muhammad Mokaev sends ominous warning to recently victorious Jeff Molina

Muhammad Mokaev wishes for Jeff Molina to stay healthy as the Dagestani fighter wants to fight him in the autumn.

Last Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstriuk, Jeff Molina scored a split decision victory over Zhaigas Zhumagulov. It was a closely-contested bout with many turns of action, but that’s not exactly why Molina made highlights prior to the fight.

A few days before, Molina had taken to social media to support UFC’s decision to allow fighters to wear special Pride Month gear to the cage. The promotion itself is known for its neutral worldview. No fighter is allowed to expose political messages and symbols.

However, the organization made an exception for Pride Month and even those who aren’t members of the LGBTQ+ community can wear its’ colors during June.

June is the global month for celebrating and solidarizing with the LGBTQ+ community in their fight with the struggles they face every day.

Jeff Molina’s initiative met with massive backlash from fans, who flooded his DM box with hate mail.

It can’t be said that Molina wearing the Pride Month gear is a direct reason, but nonetheless, Muhammad Mokaev publicly called him out for a fight by posting on Twitter:

Muhammad Mokaev @muhammadmokaev

I gonna maul you! @Mickmaynard2 Jeff Molina, stay healthy I wanna fight against you in France (September) or Abu Dhabi (October)I gonna maul you! @ufc Jeff Molina, stay healthy I wanna fight against you in France (September) or Abu Dhabi (October) I gonna maul you! @ufc @Mickmaynard2 https://t.co/1CRNOJu5vn

However, some replies to Mokaev's tweet were heartful with their authors wanting to see him beat Molina due to his statements about LGBT+ community.

Muhammad Mokaev is unbeaten in his MMA career and has an unblemished 7-0 record. Most recently, he spectacularly submitted Cody Durden at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall. He’s scheduled to return to the octagon during the next UFC London where he will face Charles Johnson.

Jeff Molina could face another kind of fans outrage

It’s a well-known fact that betting has become a part of the MMA fanbase’s culture. It’s fueled by UFC itself as the promotion presents odds on each fighter. No one likes to lose money. And nothing angers those who bet on the outcome of a fight more than a split decision because it’s harder to bet on it.

During the UFC Fight Night Volkov vs. Rozenstriuk post-fight press conference, ‘El Jefe’ was asked by one of the reporters if he’s prepared to receive a different kind of hate mail as his split decision win cost them their money as a result of a lack of effort.

Jeff Molina replied to the question:

“I get the gambler degenerate perspective. No one likes to lose money… Fights are scored out of damage I felt like I came to do damage… I’m not going to have any more close fights… I’m gonna get better from this. If you lost money, get f****ed”

Watch ‘El Jefe’ talk about those who lost money on his fight in the clip below:

