"Y’all some fruit cups" - UFC's Jeff Molina slams 'homophobic' fans sending DMs after he showed support for Pride Month 

Flyweight Jeff Molina has praised the UFC for allowing fighters to represent Pride month by wearing Pride colors on their gear. Molina has also called out fans who have an issue with it, calling them "fruit cups."

The UFC is notably known for their neutrality. The organization doesn't allow fighters to spread political messages and, of late, has even stopped them from carrying their national flags. Allowing fighters to represent Pride Month - even if they aren't an LGBTQ+ member themselves - is noteworthy for the company.

Molina shared a video on social media of his new octagon gear that has been inked with pride flag colours. June is the world's month for celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and the struggles they have faced and continue to each day. Molina's post caption read:

"Pretty sick the UFC is letting us rep for Pride month. Get your Pride gear in the store!"

Jeff Molina followed up on his original post. The 24-year-old thanked members of the community who personally messaged him while also calling out the homophobic backlash he received.

"To all the dudes sliding in my DM's, I'm a straight guy but pshhh I'm flattered! For all the homophobic dudes upset by me repping pride month on my fight kit y'all some fruit cups."

UFC fighter Sean Strickland suspended from Twitter after transphobic rant

While some fighters are speaking out in support of Pride month, others, such as middleweight Sean Strickland, have done the opposite.

Last week, the No.4-ranked middleweight was suspended from Twitter after posting multiple transphobic messages. 'Tarzan' referred to the trans community as having a 'mental condition'.

In now-deleted posts and just days before June’s World Pride Month, Strickland launched a scathing attack on the LGBQT+ community that resulted in the removal of his Twitter account.

Strickland's first post read:

"I'M ACTUALLY A FAN OF PRIDE MONTH.. BIG FAN OF THE B IN LGBT LMAO!!! TRANS PEOPLE THOUGH GOD I CAN'T F**KING STAND TRANS PEOPLE.. HAS TO BE SOME FORM OF MENTAL RETARDATION…"

The 31-year-old fighter then followed up by adding:

"IF YOU HAVE A C**K AND BALLS, EVEN IF YOU REMOVE THEM YOU WILL NEVER BE A F**KING WOMAN BOTTOM LINE. I DON'T GIVE A F**K IF YOU GROW YOUR HAIR OUT AND CUT YOUR C**K OFF. YOU WILL ALWAYS BE A NUTLESS MENTALLY ILL MAN BOTTOM LINE."

'Tarzan' is regularly known for having his social media accounts suspended. There has been no comment by the UFC on Strickland, and the American is still expected to make the walk to the octagon in July.

