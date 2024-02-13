"My fu*king filter drops" - Sean Strickland once revealed his dislike for podcasts following backlash over comments made on Ronda Rousey

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is one of the most controversial fighters on the UFC roster.

His championship reign further propelled him into the spotlight. However, he has himself admitted that he does not trust himself to talk on the microphone or on a podcast.

In October, 2022, Strickland featured on ex-UFC fighter Brendan Schaub's podcast, Food Truck Diaries with Brendan Schaub, and reflected on a now-deleted post on social media. He mentioned that it would be the last podcast he would do in a while because he needed to refrain from making extreme comments. He said:

“Just finished a Brendan Schaub podcast I think this might be the last one I do… I’m not stable enough to speak.. after awhile I start advocating for puppy murder. No further requests." [h/t talkSPORT]

He continued in another post:

"Sorry guys, I hate podcasts. I hate podcasts because as I start talking, I get angry, my f***ing filter drops, and I say s*** that is taken out of f***ing context." [h/t talkSPORT]

Strickland had discussed former UFC champion Ronda Rousey, targeting her for being vulnerable on Ellen DeGeneres' show and opening up about suicidal thoughts she had in the past.

Sean Strickland details encounter with Machine Gun Kelly

Sean Strickland went off on a rant against American rapper Machine Gun Kelly last week following an encounter at a Power Slap event. Strickland delved into how the two happened to meet at the event on his YouTube channel. He mentioned making comments about MGK's outfit and how the confrontation escalated.

Strickland said:

“Dingo introduces me to the vampire [Machine Gun Kelly] and I make fun of him. I’m like, ‘Dude, what are you f*****g wearing? Like, what the f**k is going on here? How are you doing this?’ He looked at me, and he didn’t laugh, and he didn’t giggle, but he looked at me like, ‘Why is this guy with no respect talking to me like this?’ He looked at me like I was less than human. I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to f*****g humble you right now. Then my girl kind of f*****g got in the way and was like, ‘Chill the f**k out,’ and then I was escorted out."

