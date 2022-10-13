Sean Strickland explains why he hates UFC legend Ronda Rousey: "I was like, 'You are the weakest f***ing human being I have ever met'"

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has made yet another controversial claim. He recently labeled former champion Ronda Rousey as the "weakest" person he's ever met while appearing on Brendan Schaub's Food Truck Diaries.

'Tarzan' is a polarizing fighter who has never been afraid to speak his mind. That was evident as he slammed Rousey in front of her ex-boyfriend and former heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub.

During her peak in the sport, Rousey was one of the biggest stars in MMA alongside Conor McGregor. 'Rowdy' was the women's bantamweight champion from 2013 to 2015, defending the belt on six occasions.

The 35-year-old is often credited with helping to bring women's MMA to the forefront of combat sports today.

Sean Strickland, however, had some stern words for the former women's bantamweight champ. He controversially branded her "weak" for discussing suicidal thoughts she had following her knockout loss to Holly Holm in 2015:

"Let me tell you why I hate Ronda Rousey. Rousey goes on Ellen DeGeneres, who is a known c**t by the way. She says after her loss she thought about committing suicide. After that I was like, 'You are the weakest f*****g human being I have ever met, or have ever heard speak and I hate her.' ... After she did that interview it ruined everything about her for me. Kids these days, since when did suicide become f*****g cool?"

Catch the full Food Truck Diaries episode here:

Jared Cannonier praises Sean Strickland ahead of their December bout

Middleweight contender Jared Cannonier has gone against the grain and praised his upcoming opponent Sean Strickland for his no-nonsense approach to calling out fighters.

'The Killa Gorilla' is referring to Strickland's uncensored antics while on the mic and his appearance at UFC 276's press-conference. Cannonier shared the stage with 'Tarzan' during the media event as he fought champion Israel Adesanya on the same card.

The 38-year-old was recently interviewed by Helen Yee, during which he noted that Sean Strickland stole the show during UFC 276 fight week:

"Sean was definitely being himself and pointing out the things that he saw. And I definitely agree with everything that man was saying, whether it was serious or funny I was like, 'Okay!' You know? So hats off to you for that press conference, you were definitely the star of that press conference."

Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland will go head-to-head at UFC Vegas 66 in December. Both men will be looking to rebound from losses at UFC 276.

Catch the full interview here:

