"Hats off to you for that press conference" - Jared Cannonier praises Sean Strickland for speaking up at UFC 276 presser 

Middleweights Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland are set to face off in the main event of UFC Fight Night on December 18. Normally, fighters would refrain from giving their opponents too many compliments in the build-up to their fight.

But, that isn't the case with Cannonier, as he has labeled Strickland a 'hero' for his matter-of-fact way of calling people out during the UFC 276 press conference. 'The Killa Gorilla' appears to be a fan of Strickland's antics, as he was quick to give 'Tarzan' respect while being interviewed by Helen Yee Sports. He said:

"Sean was definitely being himself and pointing out the things that he saw. And I definitely agree with everything that man was saying, whether it was serious or funny I was like, 'Okay!' You know? So hats off to you for that press conference, you were definitely the star of that press conference."

Watch the video below from 2:30:

Jared Cannonier didn't point out anything, in particular, that Strickland did during the press conference, and seemed to be a fan of 'Tarzan's' antics as a whole.

Jared Cannonier tells Ariel Helwani that he doesn't want to be part of the UFC circus

A clip of Jared Cannonier at a UFC event has gone viral, showing the stark contrast in personality between himself and the likes of Molly McCann.

In the video, you can see 'The Killa Gorilla' sitting in the same area as Paddy Pimblet, Molly McCann and Aljamain Sterling. When the camera pans to the fighters, Cannonier maintains a stoic demeanor whilst the others go crazy around him.

'The Killa Gorilla' was interviewed by Ariel Helwani following the event, and the reporter asked Cannonier if he had seen the clip, and if what he thought of it. The middleweight replied:

"I'm there to watch the fights you know. I'm there to watch the circus, not be a part of the circus. No offense to anybody involved, I respect each and every one of my cohorts. I'm just doing me."

See the video below from 9:20:

Jared Cannonier has always been a fighter who prefers to let his hands do the talking for him in the cage. A no-nonsense, ex-military man, 'The Killa Gorilla' is not in the UFC to play games. He will hope to get the victory in his upcoming fight against Sean Strickland and get back into the title picture.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far