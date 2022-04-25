"My mind is armored" - Charles Oliveira on what makes him the best in the world

Charles Oliveira is determined to make the world understand what makes him such an elite-level fighter. Praising his own mental strength, 'Do Bronx' believes his ability to shrug off those who doubt him is what has led him to being the UFC lightweight champion.

Oliveira is a record breaker and history maker in the UFC. The Brazilian holds the record for the most submissions in the organization (15) and the most finishes (18).

A 10-fight winning streak that started in 2018 and a title defense against Dustin Poirer last December have earned 'Do Bronx' the No.5 spot on the UFC's pound-for-pounder list.

During an interview with Brazilian channel Super Lutas, Oliveira was asked what it is about him now that makes him the best fighter in the lightweight division.

The champion said:

"My mind changed a lot you know... People saw my last fights. They saw how much I got it hit and I kept walking forward. But I think it's my mind. My mind is armored, you know?! I hear what people say about me and I laugh."

The Brazilian's success seemingly went under the radar for a long time, despite how effective he has been inside the cage. Another record held by 'Do Bronx', the most Performance of the Night bonuses (12), should leave little doubt about his championship credentials in the UFC.

However, Oliveira still has to laugh off his doubters and those that question him as a divisional kingpin. One look at his impressive CV should be enough to understand that there is no question about his abilities in the octagon.

Watch the full interview below:

Who is next for Charles Oliveira?

With a 10-fight winning streak and a first title defense under his belt, Charles Oliveira will be hoping to continue what is the best run of his career to date when he returns to action.

Standing in his way next? Fan favorite and human highlight reel Justin Gaethje. Gaethje, a former interim lightweight champion, missed out on capturing the title at the first go, losing out to former undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In his rebound performance, 'The Highlight' stole the show with his bout against Michael Chandler at UFC 268 last November. A unanimous decision victory and a Fight of the Night bonus secured the number one contender spot for Gaethje.

The two lightweights will go head-to-head in the main event of UFC 274 on May 7. Will Charles Oliveira extend his winning streak to 11 and retain the title, or will former contender Justin Gaethje get his hands on the belt for the first time? We'll find out in less than two weeks' time.

Edited by Harvey Leonard