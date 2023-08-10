"My mom wants to meet u" - UFC ring girl Brookliyn Wren's Hawaii photos has fans thirsting in the comments section

Brookliyn Wren has been a UFC ring girl since 2017. Her journey began in Alaska, where she started modeling through beauty pageants.

However, her big break came when she caught the attention of a talent scout during a model search in Las Vegas. At just 14 years old, she was selected and flown to New York for a fashion show and a photo shoot. In addition to her work with the UFC, Wren now focuses on various activities. She engages in calendar shoots and also models for clothing websites.

Brookliyn Wren's recent Hawaiian vacation snapshots garnered significant admiration. She shared pictures on her Instagram, showcasing herself in stylish swimwear.

Check out Wren's photo's below:

These images captivated her followers, leading to a surge of compliments in the comments.

One fan wrote:

"Brooklyn omg you the best looking ring girl."

Another wrote:

"Beautiful in Brookliyn love..."

Check out some more reactions below:

"My crush my mom wants to meet u."

"careful out there bae🥵"

"Best UFC ringside girl 🔥 too thick n sexy."

"Nobody does it like you 🔥"

"Welcome to the island Queen 🙌🏿"

"In the words of Michael Jackson - 🎶🎼🎵 I want to be where you are, oh oh!!!"

Credits: @brookliyn_wren on Instagram

Brookliyn Wren feels that dating is difficult in this day and age

In 2022, Brookliyn Wren earned a nomination for the 'Ringcard Girl of the Year' accord at the World MMA Awards.

During the event, Wren engaged in an interview with MMA Uncaged, discussing her personal life, particularly her experiences with dating in the modern era. The UFC ring girl candidly shared her thoughts, highlighting the challenges of navigating the dating landscape in today's world:

"It's hard dating anyway, in this day and age but [I'll find someone] definitely in this life, because sometimes people are very fascinated by it. Hopefully, soon I'll find someone genuine."

Check out Wren's comments below (from 1:08):