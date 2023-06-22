Nabil Anane credits father’s guidance as reason for budding Muay Thai career

19-year-old Muay Thai prodigy Nabil Anane credits his father for his incredible success at such a young age.

Anane, the youngest fighter in WBC history to hold not one but two world championships in Muay Thai, will make his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut this Friday as the promotion continues its tenure at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Friday Fights 22.

Ahead of his first appearance under the bright lights of martial arts’ biggest stage, Nabil Anane spoke to the promotion about his early days in the sport, giving much of the credit for his success to his father.

“My father has always been very supportive of me since I was a young boy,” Anane said. “He was always behind me in sports, always pushed me in everything. He was always with me, which I think is why I’m also successful in this career. He was never against me.”

On Friday, Nabil Anane will face the toughest test of his career when he steps inside the ring with reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. Known the world over as ‘The Kicking Machine,’ Superlek will return to the art of eight limbs for his clash with Anane inside the iconic venue.

Boasting 133 career wins and a perfect Muay Thai record under the ONE Championship banner, Superlek is ready to stop the hype train that Anane is riding on before it even leaves the station.

Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

