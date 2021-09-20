Nate Diaz calls Anthony Smith's post-fight altercation with Ryan Spann "unprofessional"; 'Lionheart' responds

Nate Diaz reacted to the post-fight antics after Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann at UFC Vegas 37.

Diaz took to Instagram to comment on Daniel Cormier's reaction to the altercation at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann.

"Unprofessional," Nate Diaz commented.

Nate Diaz's comment on ESPN MMA's post

Towards the end of the contest, Anthony Smith landed a massive right hand. He then took Spann's back in a grappling exchange. With a dominant position, 'Lionheart' locked in a rear-naked choke. Spann tapped, and Smith took his third UFC win in a row.

The controversy started after Anthony Smith secured the finish. 'Lionheart' sounded off on a floored Spann. 'Superman' replied, and the altercation quickly heated up.

Security personnel, the referee and cornermen for both fighters intervened to diffuse the situation.

Check out the post-fight incident below:

Anthony Smith reacted to Nate Diaz's comments on his behavior with a laughing emoji.

Anthony Smith's reply to Nate Diaz

Meanwhile, others such as Daniel Cormier supported Anthony Smith for his actions in the event's aftermath. 'DC' took to Twitter to share his thoughts on 'Lionheart' and his aggravated rejoinder towards Spann, saying:

“I have no problem with the way Anthony Smith just acted when you talk all that sh** and you get beat the way Ryan Spann just got beat we don’t need to shake hands and hug Anthony is an OG and do not play. Really was an easy night for @lionheartasmith great job!!!#UFCVegas37”

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma I have no problem with the way Anthony Smith just acted when you talk all that shit and you get beat the way Ryan Spann just got beat we don’t need to shake hands and hug Anthony is an OG and do not play. Really was an easy night for @lionheartasmith great job!!! #UFCVegas37 I have no problem with the way Anthony Smith just acted when you talk all that shit and you get beat the way Ryan Spann just got beat we don’t need to shake hands and hug Anthony is an OG and do not play. Really was an easy night for @lionheartasmith great job!!!#UFCVegas37

Anthony Smith reacted to Daniel Cormier's tweet commending him for his performance

Anthony Smith reacted to Daniel Cormier's tweet about him during the post-fight press conference. 'Lionheart' stated that if a Hall-of-Famer like Daniel Cormier could understand and respect his trajectory, he deserved utmost respect from the fans of the sport.

Watch his reaction to Daniel Cormier's tweet, below: (Time Stamp: 6:25)

