UFC Fight Night: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann full card results and video highlights

UFC Fight Night: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann was another exciting card hosted at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The six-fight main card was headlined by a light-heavyweight clash between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann. Smith came off a two-fight win streak, stepping into his seventh UFC main-event. Meanwhile, Ryan Spann headlined for the first time after an award-winning knockout win over Misha Cirkunov.

In another light-heavyweight battle, Ion Cutelaba took on Devin Clark in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann. Ariane Lipski welcomed Mandy Bohm to the UFC in a women's flyweight clash.

Arman Tsarukyan took on Christos Giagos in a lightweight bout, while the main card saw a bantamweight clash between Nathan Mannes and Tony Gravely. Middleweight prospects Joaquin Buckley and Antonio Arroyo started off the main card action at UFC Vegas 37.

UFC Fight Night: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann results

Main card results

Anthony Smith def. Ryan Spann via submission (RNC) (03:47 of Round 1)

Ion Cutelaba def. Devin Clark via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-26, 29-27)

Ariane Lipski def. Mandy Bohm via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Arman Tsarukyan def. Christos Giagos via TKO (2:09 of Round 1)

Nate Maness def. Tony Gravely via TKO (2:10 of Round 2)

Joaquin Buckley def. Antonio Arroyo via TKO (2:26 of Round 3)

Prelim results

Tafon Nchukwi def. ﻿Mike Rodriguez via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Raquel Pennington def. Pannie Kianzad via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Rong Zhu def. Brandon Jenkins via TKO (4:35 of Round 3)

Montel Jackson def. JP Buys via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Erin Blanchfield def. Sarah Alpar via unanimous decision (30-25 x2, 30-26)

Carlston Harris def. Impa Kasanganay via TKO (2:38 of Round 1)

Gustavo Lopez vs. Heili Alateng - unanimous draw (28-28 x3)

Hannah Goldy def. Emily Whitmire via submission (armbar) (4:17 of Round 1)

UFC Fight Night: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann highlights

Anthony Smith put on a flawless performance against Ryan Spann in the main event of UFC Vegas 37. Smith proved he can still make a run for the run with a spectacular first-round submission win over Spann.

'Lionheart' now has three consecutive finishes. There was some tension between Smith and Spann after the finish, but it appeared to ebb after a show of respect from Ryan Spann.

Ion Cutelaba delivered an impressive performance against Devin Clark in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann. Meanwhile, Clark showed immense heart in going the distance despite having his teeth almost knocked out. Cutelaba dominated Clark throughout the course of three rounds to pick up a unanimous decision victory.

The showing was dominant for Ariane Lipski when she took on Mandy Bohm at UFC Fight Night: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann. 'The Queen of Violence' sat her opponent down once in every round to pick up a unanimous decision victory.

Arman Tsarukyan went in as a -800 favorite against Christos Giagos at UFC Fight Night: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann. The 24-year old Armenian justified the odds, knocking out his opponent at 02:09 of the opening round.

Tsarukyan claimed he was ready for top contenders and called for a fight against Dan Hooker following the impressive finish.

UFC @ufc That is now four wins in a row for Arman Tsarukyan🇦🇲 #UFCVegas37 That is now four wins in a row for Arman Tsarukyan🇦🇲 #UFCVegas37 https://t.co/cOptVWtND2

Nathan Maness delivered a spectacular comeback win against Tony Gravely at UFC Fight Night: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann. Maness suffered a knockdown in the closing seconds of the opening round but was saved by the bell.

In a surprising turnaround, 'Mayhem' went on to score a second-round knockout over Gravely.

Antonio Arroyo went toe-to-toe against Joaquin Buckley in the first fight on the main card at UFC Fight Night: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann. In yet another demonstration of knockout power, Buckley dispatched Arroyo at 02:26 of the third round.

Joaquin Buckley suffered a hematoma due to the fight but didn't appear to be too bothered by it.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Inesperado! Arroyo sorprende con esta rodilla voladora cuando el rival intenta cerrar la distancia 💥 #UFCVegas37 Inesperado! Arroyo sorprende con esta rodilla voladora cuando el rival intenta cerrar la distancia 💥 #UFCVegas37 https://t.co/mBmL1nSlkC

Erik @UebeMMA Joaquin Buckley is a knockout artist, through and through #UFCVegas37 Joaquin Buckley is a knockout artist, through and through #UFCVegas37 https://t.co/dUfURignfm

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Impresionante manera de llevarse la victoria @NewMansa94 vence a Antonio Arroyo por TKO en round 3 #UFCVegas37 Impresionante manera de llevarse la victoria @NewMansa94 vence a Antonio Arroyo por TKO en round 3 #UFCVegas37 https://t.co/lAcAcbcqE4

