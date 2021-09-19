Arman Tsarukyan impresses with blistering first round knockout at UFC Fight Night, calls out Dan Hooker

Armenian mixed martial artist Arman Tsarukyan made a statement on Saturday with a first-round TKO win over Christos Giagos at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann.
The No.14-ranked UFC lightweight fighter dominated Giagos early on but was taken down a minute into the bout.
However, Tsarukyan got back to his feet, dropped his opponent with a left hook, and kept connecting with lethal punches to seal the deal at 2:09.
Following his triumph, Arman Tsarukyan was interviewed by former UFC middleweight champion and commentator Michael Bisping inside the octagon.
He took the opportunity to call out No.8 lightweight contender Dan Hooker.
"You know, last four fights I had decisions. Sean Shelby said you have to finish if you want to grow up. Now, I did it and think I can fight top-10 or top-5 guys. Let's go, I'm ready! I want to beat Hooker. Let's do it. I heard he has problems (ahead of his fight) next week. He can't come. If UFC wants, I can change him," said Arman Tsarukyan.
Dan Hooker is currently scheduled to face Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266 next week. But the New Zealand star had some visa issues, possibly casting a shadow on his fight at the T-Mobile Arena.
Several MMA journalists laud Arman Tsarukyan after his dominant UFC Vegas 37 victory
Arman Tsarukyan notched up his fourth straight win in the UFC. His last loss came against Islam Makhachev at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Oleinik in April 2019.
He's had unanimous decision victories in his last three contests. And just like the matchmaker of the UFC, Sean Shelby, wanted, Tsarukyan finally got his finish.
Immediately after the bout, top MMA journalists, including the likes of ESPN's Brett Okamoto and Marc Raimondi, heaped praise on the 24-year-old fighter. Some called him a threat in the lightweight division.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions following Arman Tsarukyan's win over Christos Giagos:
The Armenian issued a short statement to say he was just getting started. He is definitely a talent to watch out for in the 155-pound division.
