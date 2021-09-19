Arman Tsarukyan impresses with blistering first round knockout at UFC Fight Night, calls out Dan Hooker

Armenian mixed martial artist Arman Tsarukyan made a statement on Saturday with a first-round TKO win over Christos Giagos at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann.

The No.14-ranked UFC lightweight fighter dominated Giagos early on but was taken down a minute into the bout.

However, Tsarukyan got back to his feet, dropped his opponent with a left hook, and kept connecting with lethal punches to seal the deal at 2:09.

UFC @ufc Arman Tsarukyan got the finish he was calling for 🔥 #UFCVegas37 Arman Tsarukyan got the finish he was calling for 🔥 #UFCVegas37 https://t.co/y2qVym6ZgO

Following his triumph, Arman Tsarukyan was interviewed by former UFC middleweight champion and commentator Michael Bisping inside the octagon.

He took the opportunity to call out No.8 lightweight contender Dan Hooker.

"You know, last four fights I had decisions. Sean Shelby said you have to finish if you want to grow up. Now, I did it and think I can fight top-10 or top-5 guys. Let's go, I'm ready! I want to beat Hooker. Let's do it. I heard he has problems (ahead of his fight) next week. He can't come. If UFC wants, I can change him," said Arman Tsarukyan.

Dan Hooker is currently scheduled to face Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266 next week. But the New Zealand star had some visa issues, possibly casting a shadow on his fight at the T-Mobile Arena.

Several MMA journalists laud Arman Tsarukyan after his dominant UFC Vegas 37 victory

Arman Tsarukyan notched up his fourth straight win in the UFC. His last loss came against Islam Makhachev at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Oleinik in April 2019.

He's had unanimous decision victories in his last three contests. And just like the matchmaker of the UFC, Sean Shelby, wanted, Tsarukyan finally got his finish.

Immediately after the bout, top MMA journalists, including the likes of ESPN's Brett Okamoto and Marc Raimondi, heaped praise on the 24-year-old fighter. Some called him a threat in the lightweight division.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions following Arman Tsarukyan's win over Christos Giagos:

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN There it is. Arman Tsarukyan with the first round finish. KO. This guy ... gotta keep an eye on him. Legit. There it is. Arman Tsarukyan with the first round finish. KO. This guy ... gotta keep an eye on him. Legit.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Tsarukyan gets the finish in the first! Huge TKO over Giagos. Exactly what the stud wrestler needed. At 24 years old, dude is a real problem at lightweight. #UFCVegas37 Tsarukyan gets the finish in the first! Huge TKO over Giagos. Exactly what the stud wrestler needed. At 24 years old, dude is a real problem at lightweight. #UFCVegas37

As expected, he called out Dan Hooker after his win. Arman Tsarukyan drops Christos Giagos, swarms him with punches to get first-round finish at #UFCVegas37 As expected, he called out Dan Hooker after his win. mmafighting.com/2021/9/18/2268… Arman Tsarukyan drops Christos Giagos, swarms him with punches to get first-round finish at #UFCVegas37



Kevin Iole @KevinI Tsarukyan drops Giagos and finishes him on the ground at 2:09 of the first. Covers as biggest favorite on the card. #UFCVegas37 Tsarukyan drops Giagos and finishes him on the ground at 2:09 of the first. Covers as biggest favorite on the card. #UFCVegas37

Shaheen Al-Shatti @shaunalshatti Arman Tsarukyan is going to be a problem in this lightweight division for years to come. Sheesh. #UFCVegas37 Arman Tsarukyan is going to be a problem in this lightweight division for years to come. Sheesh. #UFCVegas37

The Armenian issued a short statement to say he was just getting started. He is definitely a talent to watch out for in the 155-pound division.

