It's interesting to note that Nate Diaz was competing at the lightweight division before facing Conor McGregor at the Welterweight division at UFC 196. He made his hugely anticipated return to the octagon back in December of 2015 against Michael Johnson. Diaz fought a brilliant fight at the lightweight division and followed it up with what has been regarded as one of the greatest call-outs in the history of UFC. Diaz called out McGregor in the lightweight division, while the featherweight champion was gearing up to fight Rafael Dos Anjos for the UFC Lightweight Championship.

Nate Diaz accepted the fight on short notice, and both the fighters agreed to fight in the welterweight division. Diaz would go on to upset McGregor at UFC 196 with a submission victory in the second round to hand McGregor his first loss inside the octagon. Diaz would once again compete at the Welterweight division, and lose the rematch via majority decision.

Nate Diaz goes on a 3 year hiatus

Nate Diaz has repeatedly mentioned that the fall out between him and UFC has a lot to do with the three years that he was away from the octagon. However, early in 2018, it was announced that Nate Diaz would return to the lightweight division to face Dustin Poirier in the co-main event of UFC 230. Unfortunately, the fight coud not see the light of the day as Poirier pulled out of the bout citing an injury. Diaz would take another year to finally make his much anticipated comeback against Anthony Pettis at the welterwieght division in the co-main event of UFC 241.

It's interesting to note that Anthony Pettis is not a natural welterweight fighter, having fought at the featherweight division and mostly competing in the lightweight division. However, it was a grudge match for Diaz, who maitained that he can beat the former Champion. Diaz did just that as he picked up an impressive unanimous decision win over Pettis at UFC 241 to announce his huge return. He made a quick turnaround, and returned within 3 months to headline Madison Square Garden against Jorge Masvidal for the symbolic BMF belt at UFC 244. Diaz lost the match due to Doctor stoppage at the end of the third round. He remains without an opponents, and hasn' fought since Novemeber of 2019.

Nate Diaz should drop down to the Lightweight division

If you look at most of the fighters at the UFC Welterweight division, they are much bigger than Diaz. With a few exceptions, most of the fighters look much bigger than Nate Diaz at 170. With the likes of Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley, and Colby Covington, it's a division blessed with naturally gifted atheletes who are able to cut to 170.

Nate Diaz is not a natural welterweight, and used to compete at the lightweight division. It's evident when we look at Nick Diaz who used to compete in the welterweight division during his time with the UFC. Nick Diaz was more bigger and heftier than Nate Diaz during his time. Despite multiple wins in the division in the past, it was evident from Diaz's fight against Rory McDonald that Diaz doesn't fit in the UFC welterweight division. Reardless of the size, Diaz fares well at 170. Diaz held his chin against a brutal striker like Jorge Masvidal at the welterweight division, and has notable wins over Anthony Pettis and Rory Markham.

It's also interesting to note that Nate Diaz announced his much anticipated return in 2018 agaist Dustin Poirier at the Lightweight division. With Diaz's fighting style, and his solid chin, there's an argument to be made that he will fare better at the lightweight division. Additionally, with interesting match-ups against Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier, it's the right way forward for Nate Diaz. The division is also more stylistically suited to Diaz who likes to keep the fight on the feet. The UFC welterweight division boasts credible wrestlers like Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, Tyron Woodley, and Damien Maia. However, the lightweight division is mostly dominated by strikers with the exception of Khabib Nurmagomedov at the top.

Dustin Poirier has called out Nate Diaz in the past, and he's history with Khabib Nurmagomedov. While the latter match-up is an unlikely possibility, the fight against Dustin Poirier could be the right option for Nate Diaz going foward.