Nate Diaz hints at what could be next for him after UFC 263

UFC star Nate Diaz has said he’ll be keeping his options open in the wake of his UFC 263 fight this weekend.

On Saturday night, Diaz is set to go toe to toe with top welterweight contender Leon Edwards in a fight many believe he isn’t going to win. Alas, with it being the first ever five-round bout that isn’t a main event or title showdown in UFC history, Diaz will fancy his chances if he can drag Edwards into the deep waters.

Nate Diaz does what Nate Diaz wants to do

But regardless of whether or not he picks up the win, Nate Diaz will continue to be a household name. This is why he made it clear that he’s open to many different opportunities during a recent interview with SportsCenter.

He has unfinished business with McGregor and Masvidal, but @NateDiaz209 tells @StephenASmith he's keeping his options open after #UFC263 👀 pic.twitter.com/s868yww4Xa — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) June 9, 2021

“At the moment, I’m gonna do this fight and then we’ll see who’s next. We’ll see the reaction outta these haters out there, I think we’ll work off of whatever happens this weekend.” Stephen A. Smith proceeded to ask Diaz about a potential trilogy showdown with Conor McGregor. “We got history, and I got a couple other fighters I got history with too, so most likely yeah, whoever wants some.” “I was supposed to have a rematch with Masvidal but he went the other way so we’ll see what happens in the future with that. We’ll see. After this fight I’m sure everybody is gonna be talking a lot of s***, so whoever is talking the most s*** is probably gonna be the one with the ass whooping next.”

There’s an argument to be made that Nate Diaz is one of the most fascinating characters to ever step foot into the UFC’s octagon and we honestly believe that’ll continue to be the case for many years to come. Alas, some wonder whether or not a defeat here could knock him back significantly, especially if Edwards comes out looking as good as he did in the early stages of his Belal Muhammad fight.

In many ways this is Nate Diaz’s world, and we’re all just living in it.

Edited by Jack Cunningham