Neil Magny is on the cusp of equalling an incredible Georges St-Pierre UFC record

Following a decisive win against Geoff Neal, Neil Magny has taken yet another step closer to breaking Georges St-Pierre's welterweight victory record. GSP currently holds an impressive 19 wins at 170lbs. However, Magny is rapidly catching up to the Canadian.

Magny has been a staple of the UFC's welterweight division ever since he competed on the UFC's reality TV show The Ultimate Fighter, also known as TUF. Magny went on an impressive three-fight win streak on the show, defeating Frank Camacho, Cameron Diffley and Bristol Marunde before getting knocked out by Mike Ricci.

Will Magny Become a Record Breaker?

He was signed to the UFC shortly after his run on TUF, and made his debut in 2013. Magny went on to compete 25 times, with his most recent bout being against the afore-mentioned Neal. During those 25 fights, Magny has amassed 18 wins.

Many of those wins were against extremely high-level competitors, including the likes of Kelvin Gastelum, Johnny Hendricks and Robbie Lawler. Still only 33, it is likely that the 'Haitian Sensation' will at the very least equal St-Pierre's record, if not beat it outright.

The Legacy of GSP

While it does look likely that Magny will surpass Georges St-Pierre's number of wins in the 170lb division, it is notable that the former champ ammassed many of his victories whilst simultaneously holding the welterweight belt.

He was able to defeat all title challengers, bar Matt Sera who he later defeated in a rematch. As well as Sera, GSP defended his belt against fighters such as Nick Diaz, BJ Penn and Jake Shields. He also made the move up to middleweight and submitted Michael Bisping, who was the champion at the time.

Magny's Future Fights

He may not have the resume that Georges St-Pierre has, but Magny is always looking to test himself against high-level opposition. He has recently expressed a desire to face off against one of the UFC's breakout stars of 2021, Khamzat Chimaev.

During the post-fight press conference at UFC Vegas 26, Magny had the following to say about the prospect of fighting Chimaev next:

""I mean he's a great competitor. I can definitely fight him in my career forward but at the same time, I can't afford to put my career and life on hold to hope that he's better."

That's the fight I'm definitely interested in. As far as putting my life on hold and waiting for him, I have things I wanna accomplish."

Chimaev has since taken to Twitter to respond to Magny's comments.

@NeilMagny you’re fighting me next. Don’t run like chicken We will see who slaps who in the cage @danawhite — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) May 9, 2021