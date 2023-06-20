New angle shows Khabib Nurmagomedov ready to pounce at Khamzat Chimaev during scuffle with cousin - "Khamzat would destroy Khabib"

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the UFC's young phenoms and has constantly drawn comparison to Khabib Nurmagomedov for their shared ethnicity and brutal dominance inside the octagon.

However, Nurmagomedov's camp does not always see eye to eye with the Russian-born Swede. Most recently, Abubakar Nurmagomedov had a run-in with 'Borz' while the two were ringside at UFC 280. Nurmagomedov's teammate Islam Makhachev fought in his first title match in the main event of UFC 280 against Charles Oliveira for the lightweight championship.

Makhachev's success and magnificient win was somewhat dampened by the scuffle that took place in the front rows. A newer angle of the footage shows a watchful Khabib Nurmagomedov ready to recreate his infamous leap over the octagon from UFC 229 in case things went south.

Fans debated over who would win in case 'The Eagle' clashed with the unbeaten welterweight. Newer fans to the sport conveniently ignored Nurmagomedov's utter dominance as they believed Chimaev would come out on top.

"Khabib is good but he is not on khamzats level"

"Let’s be honest, Khamzat would destroy Khabib."

A fan pointed out that the weight difference will aid Chimaev.

"Come on man khamzat will eat him....Huge difference"

Other fans were more confident of a Nurmagomedov win and spoke of his superior wrestling.

"People who started watching mma 2 days ago r thinking khamzat could take down khabib"

"Khamzat is dead if Khabib attack him"

"Khabib was ready in his mind he was like “ BROTHER I READY FOR THIS I TRAIN HOLE LIFE FOR THIS”"

One fan presented an alternate take over Khamzat Chimaev's persona, claiming that he was alike to Khabib Nurmagomedov but was just raised differently by Conor McGregor.

"Khamzat is literally Khabib if he was raised by Connor"

Jared Cannonier mentions Khabib Nurmagomedov as inspiration for his next goal

UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier is ranked No.3 in the division and secured a key victory against former challenger Marvin Vettori this past weekend.

He outlined his future goals in line with improving his wrestling and mentioned former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov as a reference point alongside the current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

"I want to be as good as those Khabibs [Nurmagomedov], good as those Islams [Makhachev] in there, good as all those guys as far as grappling goes. I'm going to keep working on my grappling. I'm going to keep getting better."

Check out Jared Cannonier's comments on his grappling below (6:50):

