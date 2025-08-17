  • home icon
  • "1 sec, spinning s**t" - MMA world reacts to Carlos Prates' buzzer beater UFC 319 KO over Geoff Neal

"1 sec, spinning s**t" - MMA world reacts to Carlos Prates' buzzer beater UFC 319 KO over Geoff Neal

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 17, 2025 04:27 GMT
Fans react to Carlos Prates
Fans react to Carlos Prates' UFC 319 victory. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Carlos Prates made his second UFC appearance of 2025 at UFC 319, where he secured a victory that sparked reactions from fans.

'The Nightmare' faced off against veteran Geoff Neal on the main card. From the very beginning, both Prates and Neal engaged in striking exchanges, with the Brazilian appearing to seek opportunities to land effective hits on the veteran.

With just one second left in Round 1, Prates executed a precise spinning elbow that knocked Neal out, leaving him flat on the canvas.

Check out Carlos Prates' finish below:

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of UFC's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"PRATES KO OF THE NIGHT!"
Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway wrote:

"1 sec, spinning s**t #ufc319"

Others commented:

"What a fight. Smart, calm, accurate, a beautiful demonstration of technique and fight IQ by Prates."
"9th spinning elbow in UFC history. They really put Geoff against a killer with 0 care for the veteran"
"Dude is the best fighting nerd 100%"
"That knockout at the buzzer was pure nightmare fuel"
Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans&#039; reaction to Carlos Prates&#039; victory at UFC 319 [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]
Fans' reaction to Carlos Prates' victory at UFC 319 [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]

After his victory at UFC 319, Prates made a comeback following his previous loss to Ian Machado Garry. The Brazilian now has a record of 5-1 in the promotion and has called for a matchup against Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night in Rio de Janeiro on Oct. 11.

On the other hand, Neal experienced the fifth loss of his UFC career and currently holds a record of 1-3 in his last four fights in the world's premier MMA promotion.

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
