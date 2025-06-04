"$100 on him missing weight" - Fans react as Bryce Mitchell reportedly gears up for bantamweight debut at UFC Abu Dhabi

Fans reacted to Bryce Mitchell reportedly moving down from the UFC featherweight division to bantamweight.

Over the past year and a half, Mitchell has endured mixed results at 145 pounds against Josh Emmett (first-round knockout loss), Kron Gracie (third-round knockout win), and Jean Silva (second-round submission loss).

Mitchell's latest defeat against Silva ultimately led to his decision to move down to 135 pounds.

Red Corner MMA recently announced 'Thug Nasty' will fight bantamweight Said Nurmagomedov on July 26 in Abu Dhabi.

Fans reacted to the fight announcement made by Red Corner MMA on X:

"Idk if cutting to 135 is smart for him"

"That's smart. put out unconscious a lot lately so lets do extra irregular damage to our brain and body by cutting more weight than ever before."

"This just proves Bryce Mitchell and he’s team has no brain."

"I got $100 on him missing weight any takers?"

"Everyone giving him sh*t, but I feel like bantamweight has more grappling in it than featherweight does, so Bryce might actually benefit from this move a whole lot more than he would staying in featherweight or worse moving up to lightweight, but this is sorta his last shot."

Check out the screenshot of fan comments below:

Fan comments

Notably, Said Nurmagomedov is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Vinicius Oliveira in February. The 33-year-old Russian holds a UFC record of 7-3, including five wins inside the distance.

Dana White praises Bryce Mitchell for "standing his ground" when "his back was against the wall"

Heading into UFC 314, where he lost against Jean Silva, Bryce Mitchell faced heavy backlash for his controversial comments made about Adolf Hit*er, the former dictator of Nazi Germany.

Following the event, Dana White praised Mitchell for his fighting spirit and said:

"I'll tell you what I'll say about Bryce Mitchell. You know what happened. He's a grown man, stood his ground, came out and faced the media several times, came in here and fought, and I'm sure a lot of moments he's had leading up to this fight, including tonight in the cage, he felt like his back was against the wall and he stood up like a man and he fought and did his thing."

Check out Dana White's comments below (4:40):

