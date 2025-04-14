Dana White commends Bryce Mitchell for standing up "like a man," addresses Jean Silva's surprising best man offer

Dana White faced a wide range of questions after he turned up to the UFC 314 post-fight press conference. Among them was a request for him to share his thoughts on Bryce Mitchell's crushing submission loss to Jean Silva. There was tremendous in the bout heading into UFC 314.

Ad

In fact, it almost drew more attention than the main event itself, despite Mitchell vs. Silva not even being the co-headliner. At the post-fight press conference, White had nothing but praise for the controversial featherweight star.

"I'll tell you what I'll say about Bryce Mitchell. You know what happened. He's a grown man, stood his ground, came out and faced the media several times, came in here and fought, and I'm sure a lot of moments he's had leading up to this fight, including tonight in the cage, he felt like his back was against the wall and he stood up like a man and he fought and did his thing."

Ad

Trending

Afterward, the UFC CEO was told by a media member about a bizarre request Silva had made, which was that he was willing to name White the best man at his wedding if the latter paid for a Brazilian singer he couldn't afford.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Woah, wait a minute. So, he wants to marry his partner in a church, and I'm the best man if I pay for it? I'm gonna need more information on this, but I'm probably in."

Ad

Check out Dana White's thoughts on Bryce Mitchell's loss to Jean Silva (4:45):

Ad

UFC 314 turned out to be a successful event for White, with the main card, especially, delivering on every front.

Dana White presided over a thrilling card this weekend

UFC 314 was among the few events to feature an appearance by United States president Donald Trump, who sat cageside alongside several high-profile American politicians, as well as Dana White himself. Naturally, such a card had no choice but to be action-packed, and it was.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The main card was memorable, with Dominick Reyes flattening Nikita Krylov with a first-round knockout. Meanwhile, Jean Silva battered and submitted Bryce Mitchell within two rounds. Thereafter, Yair Rodriguez and Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire had an exciting war defined by knockdowns and submission attempts.

Paddy Pimblett rose to the occasion to demolish Michael Chandler with a third-round TKO, and Alexander Volkanovski made history by becoming the first fighter over 35 years old to capture a title in the lighter divisions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.