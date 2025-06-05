“100 percent committed to putting on a show” - Johan Ghazali pumped for redemption arc at ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Ghazali is ready to put on a show at ONE Fight Night 32.

After coming up short against Johan Estupinan in January, 'Jojo' is primed to add another big win to his resume when he meets the always dangerous Diego Paez this Friday night, June 6, inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

In the time since his latest outing, Ghazali has been putting in work at the Superbon Training Center in Bangkok, honing his skills and getting ready to deliver another highlight-reel moment on martial arts' biggest global stage. In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of their flyweight Muay Thai battle, he said:

“I sure hope he comes ready".

"He better come ready because I’m 100 percent committed to putting on a show and being ready.”

Though he's only 18 years old, Ghazali already has 25 career wins to his credit, including five big finishes inside the Circle. Will he add another to his resume this Friday night?

Fortunately, we won't have to wait long to find out.

Johan Ghazali feels the pressure every time he steps into the ONE Championship ring

Storming into ONE Championship with five straight wins, including four massive finishes, Johan Ghazali has built a significant amount of hype for himself.

However, that much hype often comes with an added pressure to perform. In conversation with Sportskeeda MMA, Ghazali said:

"The pressure is always there, fighting against top guys in ONE Championship. So, pressure is there, yes. But I don’t think there’s any real added pressure. Just going out there to do my job and hoping for it to be another good night."

Will 'Jojo' deliver another big knockout for fans inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, or will Diego Paez break through and score his first win in ONE Championship?

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.

