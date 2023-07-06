"100 percent" - Dana White hopeful of Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler in 2023 as he provides detailed update about much-awaited fight

The announcement of Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor's bout excited the MMA universe. In recent times, however, the hopes of watching them fight kept diminishing. Now UFC president Dana White has again increased the curiosity among fans by staying "100%" hopeful.

On getting asked about the possibility of the fight, White quipped:

"100%."

When asked about Conor McGregor not being back in the USADA pool and that USADA said that he could only compete after six months after getting back in its pool Dana White said:

"I don't talk about s*it until s*it happens. You know what I mean...To sit here and think how pathetically how million different things are gonna happen...no idea, I am focused on what's happening this Saturday and then the next Saturday and you know what I mean. UFC 300 isn't even in mind right now, the Conor Thing who the hell knows how that's gonna play out, who cares what USADA says, we'll see what happens when it happens."

Conor McGregor suffered back-to-back losses to UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier at UFC 229 and UFC 264, respectively. The 'Notorious' broke his leg against the 'Diamond' and has remained out of competition ever since. His fight against Michael Chandler will mark his return to the octagon after a two-year hiatus.

After being hopeful of Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler's match Dana White leaves Robbie Lawler high on emotions

Robbie Lawler has a career spanning over two decades, and he will step into the octagon one final time at UFC 290. Lawler, a former UFC welterweight champion, made his debut in 2001 and has an MMA record of 29-16. He has a UFC record of 14-10. He will face Niko Price in the featured prelim on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+ from T Mobile Arena.

The UFC president Dana White, while honoring the former UFC welterweight champion, saw Lawler getting emotional as the former was recollecting his long career while appreciating his legacy.

Watch the video here:

