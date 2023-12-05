"136M!" - Power Slap League has beat Taylor Swift in social media popularity, claims Dana White

Dana White recently made some lofty claims about the Power Slap League's social media popularity and stated that an Instagram reel posted by the slap-fighting organization had garnered more clicks than any reel uploaded by chart-topping artist Taylor Swift.

The reel in question showed slap-fighting athlete Sheena Bathory eating a brutal right-handed slap from Christine Wolmarans in the promotion's inaugural women's contest at Power Slap 5 in October. Despite Wolmarans' efforts, Bathory won the contest via second-round knockout.

Dana White shared the reel on his Instagram Stories and claimed that it had garnered 136 million views. He wrote:

"136M! In case you're wondering, this reel from Power Slap has more views than any reel Taylor Swift has ever posted."

Screenshot from @danawhite on Instagram.

While White's slap-fighting league never found its footing on broadcast television, the promotion reportedly commands a massive online fan base and amasses record-breaking viewership numbers on social media.

During a press conference earlier this year, Dana White revealed that the Power Slap League outdid most major sporting leagues in the social media engagement game and said:

"The deal that I just cut for Slap is bigger than the UFC deal we cut with SpikeTV after the first season of The Ultimate Fighter... It’s unbelievable... We’re number one in all of sports, and when I say all of sports — if you take the NBA, NHL, NFL, F-1, WWE, and who am I forgetting, and add them all together, their numbers don’t compare to Slap."

Dana White hails "hardest hit" in Power Slap history after fighter gets brutally knocked out

Power Slap fans recently witnessed Brian Ellis knockout Miles Jackson with a vicious right-handed strike at the UFC Apex earlier this week. The slap was hard enough for Dana White to hail it as the "hardest hit" the promotion had ever seen.

The brutal shot dropped Jackson instantly, and the unlucky fighter could be heard letting out a gut-churning groan as soon as he took the hit. Jackson crashed face-first into the podium in front of him before sliding to the ground unconscious.

Sitting in the front row, Dana White had a clear view of the contest and couldn't help reacting to Ellis' insane strike. He said:

"Holy f****** s***."

After a man sitting next to him asked if that was arguably the most brutal hit they'd seen, UFC CBO Hunter Campbell affirmed it before White stated:

"Not arguably."

