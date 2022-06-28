"155lb division is about to get very nasty" - Ali Abdelaziz warns Charles Oliveira he's going to have a "big problem" with rising stars at lightweight

Dominance MMA management CEO Ali Abdelaziz has sent a stern warning to former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. 'Don Bronx', who will fight next for the vacant 155lb title after he was stripped for missing weight at UFC 274, is yet to have a confirmed opponent for a title bout expected later this year.

Abdelaziz, who manages fighters such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Kamaru Usman, and Henry Cejudo, took to social media to warn the Brazilian about the upcoming talent in the lightweight division.

"I like Oliveira and I love Brazil But he's gonna have a big problem. So many good wrestlers and high level grappler @UFC 155lb division is about to get very nasty After last week fight And this guys is not even in the top 5"

Ali Abdelaziz is regularly campaigning for his client and lightweight fighter Islam Makhachev to face Charles Oliveira for the vacant title. 'Do Bronx' is on an 11-fight winning run, whereas Makhachev is on a simiarly impressive unbeaten run of 10.

Former lightweight champion and MMA GOAT, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who trains Makhachev, has also demanded that he fight next for the title.

Abedlaziz's warning likely comes not only from his client's success, but the success of other fighters throughout the division.

This past week, Mateusz Gamrot defeated Arman Tsarukyan in a five-round contest that highlighted Gamrot's immmense grapping ability. It moved him up four places to No.8 in the 155lb rankings.

Michael Chandler, Beneil Dariush, and even the returning Conor McGregor are amongst the names that Oliveria has admitted he is interested in fighting. However, as of yet, there is no official word on who 'Do Bronx' will have to fight to win back his title.

Max Holloway could make step up to lightweight, interested in facing Charles Oliveira

Ahead of his trilogy featherweight title fight with Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway also spoke about his future in the octagon. Despite being regarded as one of the best featherweights of all time, 'Blessed' may leave the division if unable to reclaim the 145lb title.

Holloway lost his title to the Australian in 2019 and failed to recapture it in their rematch, although the split-decision loss was met with some controversy. Holloway has since fought in two Fight of the Night matches that saw him defeat Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Holloway revealed his interest in facing Charles Oliveira again. He also talked about whether he's interested in moving up to the lightweight division permanently.

"We'll see what happens. I mean, we'll see what happens. Never say never right. There's interesting fights up there. Especially with (Charles) Oliveira leading the pack and stuff. So we'll see what happens you know. I can't wait. First things first is Alex (Volkanovski) July 2nd. Let's bring back balance to the world and we'll go from there."

'Blessed' and Charles Oliveira do have some history. The pair fought in the octagon in 2015 which saw Holloway win via TKO after the Brazilian suffered an injury. Should the pair run it back, it will likely be a higher-level contest as both men have since been champions in their own right.

Watch Max Holloway speak to Ariel Helwani here:

