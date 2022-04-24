"170?" - Gilbert Burns answers Dustin Poirier's call for a fight

Gilbert Burns is ready to welcome Dustin Poirier to the 170-pound division as 'The Diamond' continues his plea to find an opponent for his next fight. 'Durinho' has responded to Poirier's request on social media, asking the former lightweight title challenger if he is up to the task.

Dustin Poirier teased a move up to welterweight ahead of his unsuccessful outing against Charles Olivera at UFC 269 last December. The win also resulted in a callout from the current No.1-ranked welterweight contender Colby Covington following his victory over Jorge Masvidal in March.

It is unclear if Poirier is still open to a welterweight move. However, the Louisiana native has been actively voicing his eagerness to step back inside the cage, most notably against Nate Diaz. Both fighters have been involved in an online back-and-forth for some time, but it seems the Stockton native is no longer interested in pursuing a bout against Poirier.

Dustin Poirier on a potential jump to WWE

With Poirier's weight class moving forward, there is no clear-cut next move in sight. However, it appears that 'The Diamond' may also be open to making his mark in pro wrestling.

In a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter, Poirier was asked about a potential move to WWE. Responding to the fan, Poirier hinted that he might be headed to the world's biggest wrestling promotion sooner than later. Here's what the 33-year-old wrote:

"On my way."

Poirier was last seen in action in a lightweight title showdown against Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 269. After two rounds of riveting action, he was submitted by the champion early in the third round via a rear-naked choke.

As of now, there's no certainty if Dustin Poirier will ever make a jump into the world of professional wrestling. However, it is clear that 'The Diamond' is vying to make another walk to the octagon. Only time will tell if he will continue his run at lightweight or make a much-anticipated move to 170lbs.

