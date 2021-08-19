"2 fights it took me" - Conor McGregor congratulates UFC parent company Endeavor on their $1.1bn turnover

Conor McGregor has congratulated Endeavor Holdings Group, the UFC's parent company, after reports emerged that the firm posted a small profit of $2.4 million amid the ongoing pandemic.

The UFC superstar took to Twitter to commend Endeavor and express his excitement at continuing to work with the media giant. McGregor wrote:

"Endeavors half year turnover announced! $1.1bn. Incredible! Huge congrats to all! 2 fights it took me. Would have loved to keep it going to round out the year but this setback is just the launch pad for my major comeback!! Almost 6 weeks over surgery now! Wow!"

Endeavors half year turnover announced! $1.1bn. Incredible! Huge congrats to all! 2 fights it took me. Would have loved to keep it going to round out the year but this setback is just the launch pad for my major comeback!!

Almost 6 weeks over surgery now! Wow! #OhYes @Endeavor pic.twitter.com/goTjuMnCFt — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 18, 2021

This comes after the Ari Emanuel-led public company released its first quarterly earnings on Wednesday, August 18. The statement revealed that the holdings group earned $1.1 billion – a huge improvement from last quarter's $650 million.

The increase in the company's revenue was reportedly driven by media rights fees and an increased frequency of UFC and PBR (Professional Bull Riders) live events, made possible by the loosening of pandemic restrictions in the past few months. For the first time in over a year, the UFC held its first live event with a crowd present in March.

However, Endeavor still missed its target by a slight margin as $1.14 billion was the forecast of most Wall Street analysts. Nonetheless, the company is still expected to build upon its success as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease.

Conor McGregor vows to return after sending Endeavor a congratulatory message

After sending his best regards to Endeavor, Conor McGregor vowed to make a "major comeback" into the UFC. The Irishman is currently recovering from surgery after breaking his left tibia in the main event of UFC 264.

2022. I’m improving rapidly! Working with the best team money can buy!

I’ll be back in no time, lock loaded! https://t.co/uqDKEk3XtF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

'The Notorious' also gave a timeline for his eventual return at a recently held Twitter Q&A with fans. Conor McGregor believes he'll be good to go in 2022 and revealed that a comeback to the welterweight division is a possibility.

Right now, though, it appears that McGregor is on his way to recovery as he has been seen using his previously broken leg to stand again. The Irishman is also under a medical suspension that will keep him out of action until next January.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh