Conor McGregor reveals his return timeline, talks fighting at 170 next, and takes shots at DC and Khabib Nurmagomedov in latest Twitter Q&A

Conor McGregor recently conducted an extensive Q&A session on Twitter for his fans, which is something he often does when he has a fair amount of time on his hands.
From giving an update on his future goals in the UFC to taking shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor answered questions on a wide array of topics.
Conor McGregor talks return timeline, hints at possible welterweight comeback, and more
The Irishman started with a question about his return to the octagon and stated 2022 as the year for his comeback.
Conor McGregor next moved on to a question about his Irish whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve. He promised Indian fans that the brand will be available in their country very soon.
He then answered who has been his toughest opponent. Cheeky as ever, Conor McGregor named the 'scale', implying that weight-cutting for fights is way more difficult than facing any opponent for him.
He hinted at the possibility of a return to welterweight in the near or far future.
'Notorious' next answered that the 'art of ambush' is the most effective form of martial arts in his opinion, and it has been in the McGregor clan for ages now.
Conor McGregor dished out yet another cheeky answer when a fan asked how much bank balance he has.
He sent out a couple of inspiring tweets to fans who asked for a bit of motivation.
He chose to answer this one as well, in the middle of other serious questions.
McGregor let us know that his favorite choice of poison is Proper No. Twelve whiskey with ice.
The Irishman went on to brag a bit about himself and his deltoids while doing a shoutout for his McGregor FAST fitness program.
Conor McGregor considers himself "independently wealthy" and not just rich.
McGregor also said that he has no rules or rituals before heading into a fight and is "ready to go forever." While answering that, Conor McGregor took a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov with the hashtag.
Conor McGregor aimed fire at Daniel Cormier as well, with whom he has recently had a public spat on social media.
He mentioned that his mother has been the biggest supporter of his MMA journey.
McGregor lovingly talked about his kids when a fan asked if Conor Jr. would follow in his father's footsteps in the future. The Irishman said that he will support his children no matter what they want to do in life but believes Conor Jr. and Rian McGregor will venture into fighting.
Following are some of the other tweets he put out as part of the Q&A.
Praising Boston as a venue:
Aiming shots at Michael Bisping:
On the effects of the pandemic on his businesses:
On whether he will switch to boxing:
On being a UFC champ-champ:
On having KO wins in three UFC divisions:
On how money changed him:
On headlining a stadium show in his hometown of Dublin: