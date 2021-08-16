Conor McGregor reveals his return timeline, talks fighting at 170 next, and takes shots at DC and Khabib Nurmagomedov in latest Twitter Q&A

Conor McGregor recently conducted an extensive Q&A session on Twitter for his fans, which is something he often does when he has a fair amount of time on his hands.

From giving an update on his future goals in the UFC to taking shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor answered questions on a wide array of topics.

Conor McGregor talks return timeline, hints at possible welterweight comeback, and more

The Irishman started with a question about his return to the octagon and stated 2022 as the year for his comeback.

2022. I’m improving rapidly! Working with the best team money can buy!

I’ll be back in no time, lock loaded! https://t.co/uqDKEk3XtF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

Conor McGregor next moved on to a question about his Irish whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve. He promised Indian fans that the brand will be available in their country very soon.

He then answered who has been his toughest opponent. Cheeky as ever, Conor McGregor named the 'scale', implying that weight-cutting for fights is way more difficult than facing any opponent for him.

He hinted at the possibility of a return to welterweight in the near or far future.

'Notorious' next answered that the 'art of ambush' is the most effective form of martial arts in his opinion, and it has been in the McGregor clan for ages now.

The art of ambush. It is what the McGregor clan where known/feared most for. Ambush! Our motto is “ard choile” which means “to the high wood”. It is where we came down from from, the high woods, and where we returned to when the enemy was no more. Outnumbered but never outsmarted https://t.co/s98EKlfZTQ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

Conor McGregor dished out yet another cheeky answer when a fan asked how much bank balance he has.

Enough to not give a fuck. https://t.co/rBc9CYgSUu — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

He sent out a couple of inspiring tweets to fans who asked for a bit of motivation.

My life was the night shift! Stay the course. Believe in yourself. Time does not exist, only clocks. https://t.co/RgN0B2MIEd — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

He chose to answer this one as well, in the middle of other serious questions.

McGregor let us know that his favorite choice of poison is Proper No. Twelve whiskey with ice.

Proper whiskey and ice https://t.co/aAjnOYQWmA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

The Irishman went on to brag a bit about himself and his deltoids while doing a shoutout for his McGregor FAST fitness program.

My deltoids were well equipped. I’ve broke peoples faces with them. @McGregorFast https://t.co/fQOTptFpP5 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

Conor McGregor considers himself "independently wealthy" and not just rich.

I’m not rich. I’m independently wealthy. And its fuckin awesome! https://t.co/Tt7dkenBWn — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

McGregor also said that he has no rules or rituals before heading into a fight and is "ready to go forever." While answering that, Conor McGregor took a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov with the hashtag.

None. Not one ritual. I’m ready to go forever. Anytime. If your spot was stormed and you needed your rituals/habits to get going, it’s too late. You will freeze and shit yourself. #shitthebus https://t.co/ukfEG3Poou — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

Conor McGregor aimed fire at Daniel Cormier as well, with whom he has recently had a public spat on social media.

I understand the business fully. It’s when it’s covered solely one sided is the issue. That is not professionalism. That is moms basement. Dc hooks a tripod/camera up the box room of his house. It’s garbage. https://t.co/Vfh2D0w9pp — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

He mentioned that his mother has been the biggest supporter of his MMA journey.

My beautiful mother, now in her beautiful mansion. https://t.co/5B0rqzg9CR — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

McGregor lovingly talked about his kids when a fan asked if Conor Jr. would follow in his father's footsteps in the future. The Irishman said that he will support his children no matter what they want to do in life but believes Conor Jr. and Rian McGregor will venture into fighting.

That kid of mine is going to do whatever he wants in this world. I will support him all the way tho whatever he chooses! I feel he will do it tho. I feel his younger brother Rían will also. Interesting times ahead. I will be happy just as long as they are happy. https://t.co/uKwwO2f2ah — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

Following are some of the other tweets he put out as part of the Q&A.

Praising Boston as a venue:

Fought in Boston twice! One of the greatest places in all of the USA for sure! Boston strong baby ☘️ https://t.co/abzXiZBxwo — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

Aiming shots at Michael Bisping:

But hey, 100k! 50k off the top of each fight. I used to say “yoink” every time it hit the account. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

On the effects of the pandemic on his businesses:

My business was one of the few that grew in this time. We specialize in off premise (supermarkets, off licenses etc) and when every thing closed they didn’t and business boomed. It’s how/why I was able to give so much back. I felt it my duty to supply and support the hospitals! https://t.co/cs4RaxnVO2 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

On whether he will switch to boxing:

Possibly. The leg tho will be more than equipped to kick. I am billi walking straight to a title shot on my return and it sickens the bums of this business. Which is the real reason these constant disrespectful comments come by way. God bless them. https://t.co/IEWhjVRmj8 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

On being a UFC champ-champ:

Double consecutive unified ufc champion!

Only me and Amanda done it. https://t.co/LkCUIlzPZC — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

On having KO wins in three UFC divisions:

Tremendous! I love this record! I fight for the 170lb title I will spark him too.

That would be fastest ko in ufc title fight (13 seconds)

Most knockdowns in ufc title fight (5)

And then another KO in a ufc title fight.

3 title fights. 3 ko’s. 3 new records.

It’s right there! https://t.co/80iI59klPN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

On how money changed him:

On headlining a stadium show in his hometown of Dublin:

Yes. Outdoor dining. Dine on some little fool I will for the home crowd.

I’ll dine on what’s going on in that dáil if they want. https://t.co/GE7us80OvX — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

