"260? Just a lil baby boy" - Fans react to old video of Bradley Martyn getting manhandled by strongman Brian Shaw

An old video clip of Bradley Martyn seemingly getting manhandled by legendary strongman Brian Shaw has been making the rounds online. The video shows Shaw easily out-grappling Martyn, lifting him, and carrying him around.

Despite attempting to defend himself, Bradley Martyn couldn't avoid being outmaneuvered and overpowered. Brian Shaw is regarded as one of the greatest strength athletes ever. He notably won the World's Strongest Man competitions in 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2016.

The 41-year-old American strongman athlete, who retired this year (2023), has 27 international competition wins on his resume. The video clip of their grappling exchange is believed to be from a 2021 YouTube video that Martyn posted to his official YouTube channel.

Check out the grappling exchange at 11:30 in the YouTube video below:

Martyn, a bodybuilder and well-known social media influencer, has lately gained notoriety in the combat sports community after repeatedly claiming that he'd easily beat smaller professional fighters in a street fight scenario.

On that note, the old video clip of him, wherein he's being manhandled by Shaw, has now elicited a myriad of reactions from the MMA community. The vast majority of fans have jibed at the YouTuber, with one fan indicating that Martyn is "weak" whereas another opining that he shouldn't fight anyone who isn't an unfit person.

Furthermore, several fans harked back to a running joke about Martyn, addressing the fact that he's time and again boasted about weighing 260 pounds. Pointing out that the 260-pound YouTuber got manhandled by the significantly bigger Shaw, one fan tweeted:

"260? just a lil baby boy"

Expand Tweet

Other fans joked that Martyn's ego was hurt after being humbled by Shaw. Meanwhile, one Twitter (X) user alluded that the influencer likely uses steroids.

Alternatively, some fans criticized both Martyn and Shaw. One fan lightheartedly noted that they both could help move the heaviest furniture. Another fan implied that neither Martyn nor Shaw have good cardiovascular capabilities.

Check out a few screenshots of the fan reactions to the Martyn-Shaw video below:

Fan reactions to the Martyn-Shaw video

Demetrious Johnson lambasts Bradley Martyn amid uncertainty surrounding potential grappling match

Earlier this year, Bradley Martyn asserted that he'd handily defeat any professional fighter from the lighter weight classes in a street-fight scenario. Former UFC flyweight champion and current ONE flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson subsequently challenged Martyn to a grappling match, which the latter accepted.

Nevertheless, in a recent YouTube video, Demetrious Johnson explained that Bradley Martyn's probably feuding with him only to seek clout and get views on social media. 'Mighty Mouse' insinuated that the 34-year-old doesn't intend to face him in a grappling matchup. Sounding off on Martyn for his attention-seeking, Johnson stated:

“For somebody who’s going around asking everybody if I would be in a street fight, don’t you get the point that this guy is doing it for the views, and you guys talking about it? Like, think about it. Think really hard.”

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates