3 dream UFC fights that are likely to happen in 2021

The UFC rarely fails to capitalize when stars align themselves perfectly for a barn burner. Over the years, the organization has persistently delivered exciting dream matchups for its fans.

From Conor McGregor's rematch with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 to Israel Adesanya's leap to light heavyweight at UFC 259, the promotion has already staged numerous dream fights so far in 2021.

With seven months left in the year to conclude, there is room for many more such action-packed super-fights in 2021.

Here's a look at three such matchups that would make for a blockbuster event:

3) Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3

Conor McGregor cited his inactivity for his TKO defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. The Irishman needs to stay active to find his bearings inside the cage. Though McGregor is booked to fight 'The Diamond' in a rubber match at UFC 264, the Irish MMA starlet could return for one more outing in 2021 if he cruises to a victory unscathed on July 10th.

Win or lose at UFC 264, Conor McGregor will remain one of the biggest draws in combat sport. The fifth-ranked lightweight will always have a surfeit of mega-fight options. Perhaps the most lucrative opponent for McGregor in 2021 will be arch-nemesis Nate Diaz, who is slated to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 263. The two combatants recently reignited their rivalry when they traded barbs on social media.

Despite losing his last fight, the Stockton native's star power is still intact. A rubber match with Conor McGregor would undoubtedly make for one of the biggest fights in UFC history.

2) Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2

Nate Diaz's loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 was perhaps the most ironic ending to a fight in UFC history. The BMF (Baddest Motherfu**er) title matchup came to a controversial conclusion when the doctor on board deemed Diaz unfit to continue due to a laceration on the Stockton native's eye.

The decision led to a rain of boos at Madison Square Garden, and Masvidal promised fans that a rematch would certainly go down in the future. However, having been preoccupied with consecutive title fights against Kamaru Usman, 'Gamebred' never got the chance to run it back with Diaz.

One year ago today, @TheRock strapped the BMF belt on @GamebredFighter, who defeated Nate Diaz in the UFC 244 main event. pic.twitter.com/ilKRYiAzWw — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 2, 2020

Masvidal's most recent defeat to Usman appears to have paved the way for a second fight with Diaz in 2021. The Miami native stated in an interview with ESPN that he is willing to fight once again this year. After the conclusion of Diaz's clash with Edwards, the UFC brass can most certainly bring the Diaz vs. Masvidal 2 dream fight to fruition.

1) Jorge Masvidal vs. Stephen Thompson 2

Stephen Thompson has stacked up three consecutive victories in his bid to reclaim the title shot. The California native is set to face Gilbert Burns on the undercard of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3. A victory would likely catapult 'Wonderboy' into a fight with Kamaru Usman.

But Thompson has a better, more monetarily lucrative option lurking in the 170lbs division. 'Wonderboy' could lock horns with Jorge Masvidal for a second time in the fall of 2021.

In their last meeting at UFC 217, Jorge Masvidal was vastly outstruck by Thompson in the three-round match. Masvidal made a resurgence at the helm of the welterweight division in 2019 and has publicly stated that he wishes to fight 'Wonderboy' once again. The Miami native believes he has refined his striking to defeat Thompson's karate-oriented kickboxing game.