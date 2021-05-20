3 fighters Tatiana Suarez can potentially face on her UFC flyweight debut

Tatiana Suarez will be returning to the octagon this year. The undefeated mixed martial artist has been out of competition for almost 2 whole years due to a string of injuries.

Tatiana Suarez cleared for UFC return, eyes flyweight

However, Tatiana Suarez does not plan on returning to the strawweight division. Suarez spoke to ESPN about her comeback. She explained that remaining at her natural weight may help her in avoiding injuries and excessive fatigue. Tatiana Suarez said:

"I was thinking I was gonna try out flyweight for a couple of fights and see how I feel there. Because all the fights I've had at strawweight, during the fight I always felt weak and tired. I never had issue making the weight. It was just the day after I felt like I wasn't fully recovered."

Trying out a new weight division in her comeback might just provide Tatiana with the consistency she needs to fully realize her potential. The American is often referred to as the female Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As you might have guessed, the nickname stems from her ability to dominate on the ground owing to her extensive wrestling background. She is a two-time freestyle wrestling champion, and also a BJJ brown belt.

Almost two years after her last fight, @tatianaufc is medically cleared again.



I spoke to her about her long layoff due to neck and back issues, some unusual injuries afterwards and why she returning as a flyweight.



We even did some MMA trivia!



Enjoy: https://t.co/3A0rk9ITZa — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 19, 2021

With a flawless 8-0 record, the flyweight division of the UFC certainly has an elite contender incoming.

Tatiana Suarez has already made her mark in the promotion. Before her injuries, she had defeated top-ranked contenders in the strawweight division like Carla Esparza and Nina Nunes.

Which fight would best suit her comeback and flyweight debut? Tatiana Suarez thinks she can immediately give Valentina Shevchenko a run for her money. Perhaps making a case for a title shot will be the direction that the UFC will favor. With that in mind, here are three potential opponents for Tatiana Suarez:

Tatiana Suarez vs Jennifer Maia/Jessica Eye

Jennifer Maia and Jessica Eye will clash at UFC 264 on July 10. The two are ranked #4 and #7 respectively. Jennifer Maia is coming fresh off an elimination from the title race at the hands of 'The Bullet'. She will be looking to get back into the picture with a bounce-back victory. Meanwhile, Jessica Eye is riding on two back-to-back losses.

Therefore, the winner of this fixture will suit Tatiana Suarez's comeback fight as an opponent. The purported timeline for Tatiana's return is no sooner than September. By then, the winner of Jessica Eye vs Jennifer Maia should be readily hungry to pick up another win and get back into title contention.

Tatiana Suarez vs Katlyn Chookagian

Katlyn Chookagian has consistently been an elite contender in the Flyweight division. She is coming fresh off a decision victory over Viviane Araujo.

A point fighter by style, Katlyn Chookagian is a legitimate threat to anyone who wishes to jump for the title. So a fight with, and a possible victory over, 'The Blonde Fighter' could be a great way to debut at flyweight for Tatiana Suarez.

Tatiana Suarez vs Jessica Andrade

Leading up to their fight at UFC 261, many believed that Jessica Andrade would cause trouble for Valentina Shevchenko on the ground. Valentina proved all of the naysayers wrong by putting on a grappling clinic in her title defense against Andrade.

Tatiana Suarez has claimed that she always knew Jessica Andrade was not as skilled a wrestler as one would need to be to beat Valentina Shevchenko. She said that Jessica Andrade is strong, but lacks the technique to be able to become champion.

Suarez also claimed that such shortcomings will not be visible in her style. In an edition of the 1,2 Podcast with Kendrick and James, Tatiana Suarez said:

"I think my grappling in general is definitely better than Jessica's... everybody was like Jessica would have the upper hand, and I didn’t think that at all. I just think that Jessica is strong. I don’t think that Jessica is technically the best grappler at 125. I would never say that. I just think she’s very powerful and strong, and I truly believe that my grappling is way beyond hers in terms of technique. So if I fought Valentina, I don’t think she would be able to impose the same game that she did with Andrade."

So, as a stepping-stone towards the gold, what better way than to highlight her skills against Jessica Andrade?