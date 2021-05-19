What is Tatiana Suarez's UFC record, and when is she expected to return?

UFC strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez is recognized as the female Khabib Nurmagomedov of MMA by many fight fans. The undefeated contender holds a perfect 5-0 record in the UFC and an overall record of 8-0 as a professional MMA fighter.

The comparison with Khabib Nurmagomedov stems from Tatiana Suarez's dominant ground game and wrestling background. Apart from being a two-time freestyle wrestling medalist, Suarez is also a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Tatiana Suarez has defeated former champion Carla Esparza along with top contenders Alexa Grasso and Nina Nunes during her undefeated run in the UFC. Her last fight was a unanimous decision victory over Nina Nunes at UFC 238 in July of 2019.

Tatiana Suarez has not fought in the UFC since the win as a series of injuries has kept her out of competition for almost two years.

Tatiana Suarez is targeting a comeback fight by September 2021

A severe neck injury kept Tatiana Suarez out of competition for the entirety of 2020. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN, Suarez revealed that she resumed training in February to make a comeback by June-July of this year. However, an arm injury, concussion and lingering back issues derailed those plans.

Suarez is hopeful of fighting in the UFC in August or, at the latest, September:

"When I first started in February, I was like, you know, summer. I was thinking like July or June. But that's not gonna happen. So now I'm thinking maybe, hopefully like September, I'm hoping. Yeah, Even maybe August," Tatiana Suarez said.

Although Tatiana Suarez has called UFC's strawweight division home so far, she told ESPN that her comeback fight would be in the flyweight division. Suarez stated that she feels stronger while training at her natural weight and cutting down to 115lbs makes post-fight recovery difficult.

According to Suarez, the move up to flyweight is not permanent and she will eventually fight in the strawweight division:

"I was thinking I was gonna try out flyweight for a couple of fights and see how I feel there. Because all the fights I've had at strawweight, during the fight I always felt weak and tired. I never had issue making the weight. It was just the day after I felt like I wasn't fully recovered," Tatiana Suarez said.

UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko have dominated most of the competition in their respective divisions so far. However, neither champion has faced a credentialed wrestler during their respective title reigns.

Although Namajunas has a formidable submission game, she struggled to deal with Carla Esparza's wrestling when they fought in 2014. Tatiana Suarez appears to be the most difficult challenge for both fighters under current circumstances. Provided, of course, she can come back at her full capacity after the injuries and long layoff.