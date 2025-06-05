3 keys to victory for redemption-seeking Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Ghazali is ready to grace the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok with his show-stopping power and all-around brilliance when he laces the four-ounce gloves for his next assignment in ONE Championship.

The Superbon Training Camp and Rentap Muay Thai Gym affiliate collides with Colombian-American standout Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup this Friday, June 6.

'Jojo' needs a big win after going down to undefeated Colombian warrior Johan Estupinan at ONE 170. Paez, who looks to secure his maiden win under the promotional spotlight, won't be an easy opponent for him to overcome.

However, there are three clear ways Johan can stand a better chance at victory when ONE Fight Night 32 gets underway this week. Here they are in no particular order.

#1 Johan Ghazali's ability to dictate the tempo and push the pace

Johan Ghazali only has one gear when he fights: step forward in search of the finish.

However, if Paez does show up with enough mettle and is as tough as advertised, 'Jojo' will have to disperse his stamina a bit more wisely. The best way for the Bangkok-based star to do just that is to control the fight and let it unfold at his preferred pace.

Johan Ghazali has plenty to pick and choose from in his ever-growing arsenal.

But if he can make Paez follow his moves and fight at a speed he's comfortable with, it should give him plenty of room to close out the fight in the later rounds with his devastating match-ending power.

#2 Relying on feints to set up traps

Diego Paez has plenty of material to research on Johan Ghazali's attacking ways, from his pair of sub-minute knockout wins over Edgar Tabares and Padestuk Fairtex or his other finishes against Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Josue Cruz, and Temirlan Bekmurzaev.

To stay one step ahead of the Colombian-American slugger, 'Jojo' must switch things up instead of going guns blazing while hunting for the spectacular.

The 18-year-old must bait Paez when he closes the distance or in proximity.

Thankfully, he's learned from the best in Superbon, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Nong-O Hama, all of whom share plenty of tricks to make their opposite number fall for a particular attack before surprising them with something entirely different.

#3 Going all-out inside the pocket

Last but not least is, of course, his ability to deploy his crazy punching power when Paez trims the distance to connect.

The Classic Fight Team representative has some good combos, head movement, and footwork. But, Johan Ghazali's know-how to land with full power nine out of ten times will be his ultimate key to victory.

Johan always makes his opponents pay when they forgo their defense, and it wouldn't come as much of a surprise if 'Jojo' goes on to do exactly that to complete his redemption arc inside the Mecca of Muay Thai this Friday.

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada, live in U.S. primetime for free, this Friday, June 6.

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

