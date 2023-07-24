“30 kegs, 3 days” - Conor McGregor celebrates success of his Forged Irish Stout, gulps pint while humming ‘Happy Birthday’ in jubilant post

While Conor McGregor may not have found recent success as a fighter or coach, 'Notorious' is scaling new heights every day as a businessman. McGregor recently shared a video of himself jubilantly singing happy birthday to celebrate the success of his Forged Irish Stout.

The Irishman claimed that 30 kegs of the drink had been sold out within three days.

McGregor further detailed that his pub ran out of the Forged Irish Stout on Sunday as he hadn't expected the mammoth sales. The Stout also appears to have been more successful recently than the Dubliner's other alcoholic beverage, the Proper No. 12 Whiskey. The 35-year-old wrote:

"To all my fellow publicans! I just done 30kegs of @ForgedStout from Wednesday to now. Gone. Cleaned. Can’t believe it. Sunday, live, and I’ve ran out ahaha. What A Stout! #Forged @blackforgeinn Don’t worry but, stocked back right up tomorrow I will be 100%. Straight from brewery!"

He added:

"I’m happy out anyway and that’s the main thing. Can’t stop the rain so smile thru it and WIN! Forged Stout Wins! Proper Twelve still flowin’ big style IN HOUSE!"

"Chandler makes sense. But so do others" - Conor McGregor's manager discusses his return

While Conor McGregor has returned to the UFC as a TUF coach, there is no news of his expected booking again Michael Chandler. The Irishman recently missed the deadline to submit a USADA sample that would allow him to return this year.

McGregor's longtime manager Audie Attar subsequently stated that 'Notorious' is targeting next year for his return to action. Attar also cast a slight shadow of doubt on the booking against Chandler, opening the door for other options. Attar told MMA Junkie's Farah Hannoun:

"[Conor McGregor] always could look elsewhere. Everybody’s always doubting him and criticizing him and being critical but ultimately, they’ll see when he steps into that octagon and ultimately, I think they could eat their words then but till then, we’re just gonna do our thing and you know, go about it the right way and he’s preparing at the end of the day and that’s the most important thing. Chandler makes sense. But so do others. But Chandler is who he has his eyes set on. Obviously, we did that show knowing that matchup was going to be next.”

