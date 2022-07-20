35-year-old heavyweight Jon Jones looks to be in phenomenal shape as he thanks fans for birthday wishes

Jon Jones shared a message with his fans on social media on his 35th birthday.

The former light heavyweight champion looked to be in heavyweight shape as he shared images on Instagram. Jones has been inactive since his UFC 247 win against Dominick Reyes as he prepares for a move up to the heavyweight division of the UFC. Here's what 'Bones' wrote in his birthday message to the fans:

"35 felt good today, I want to sincerely thank everyone who reached out. Felt so loved, that was good for me, thank you all."

Jon Jones made his octagon debut back at UFC 87 against Andre Gusmao. Less than three years later, Jones found himself in a UFC title fight at UFC 128 against Mauricio Rua.

'Bones' became the youngest champion in UFC history with a dominant win against 'Shogun'. He continued to give superb performances inside the octagon throughout the last decade. Jones exhibited his dominance over the light heavyweight division, establishing his status as arguably the greatest UFC fighter of all time.

Wins over Lyoto Machida, Rashad Evans, Alexander Gustafsson, Daniel Cormier, and more are highlights of Jones' incredible legacy inside the octagon. That said, fans haven't seen him fight in the UFC for almost two-and-a-half years now.

Watch Jon Jones' UFC title reign:

Jon Jones is expected to face Stipe Miocic next

Jon Jones looks set to finally make his heavyweight debut later this year. His proposed opponent is none other than the person widely regarded as the greatest heavyweight of all time, Stipe Miocic.

Miocic has been out of action since his loss to Francis Ngannou in their rematch at UFC 260. The 39-year-old is aiming for a comeback and the former champion is tipped to welcome Jones to the heavyweight division.

Jones and Miocic are among two of the greatest fighters to ever grace the UFC octagon. Fans will be in for a spectacle when the fight eventually happens.

Francis Ngannou, meanwhile, has been sidelined with an injury since his UFC 270 win against Ciryl Gane. He has undergone surgery and is not expected to return before the end of the year.

Hence, the clash between Jones and Miocic might have an extra layer of excitement to it with an interim title being added to the contest.

