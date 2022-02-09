5 bold predictions for UFC 271

The UFC is bringing another exciting pay-per-view event with UFC 271. Scheduled to take place on February 12 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, the card will be headlined by a title fight between Robert Whittaker and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

The fight will be a rematch as the two previously faced off at UFC 243 in October 2019. That night, Adesanya was crowned the new middleweight king after he finished 'The Reaper' in the second round in front of 57,000 fans at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

A significant amount of time has passed since their first encounter. Both fighters have grown by leaps and bounds so it will be interesting to see how the rematch unfolds come February 12.

The excitement doesn't end there. The co-main event will feature a clash between Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa, two of the most entertaining heavyweights on the UFC roster.

An important middleweight matchup between Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson is also set to take place on the main card of UFC 271.

Other interesting matchups on the fight card include a lightweight scrap between Bobby Green and Nasrat Haqparast on the main card as well as a bantamweight fight between Kyler Phillips and Marcelo Rojo. A lightweight contest between Alexander Hernandez and Renato Moicano will also take place on the prelims of the event.

On that note, let's take a look at five bold predictions for the February 12 event.

#5. Casey O'Neill will win 'Performance of the Night' bonus at UFC 271

Ever since her debut in February 2021, Casey O'Neill has been putting on spectacular performances one after the other. In her three octagon appearances, 'King Casey' has scored three finishes.

The 24-year-old also won a 'Performance of the Night' bonus in her last fight against Antonina Shevchenko.

39-year-old Roxanne Modafferi is past her prime and is currently on a two-fight skid in the promotion. So the chances of O'Neill scoring a bonus-worthy finish at UFC 271 are pretty high.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by John Cunningham