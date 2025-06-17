$500,000 haul puts Rose Namajunas atop UFC Atlanta fighter earnings

Rose Namajunas came out to be the highest-paid fighter at UFC Atlanta, gathering a hefty $500,000 for her unanimous decision victory over Miranda Maverick in the co-main event.

Namajunas' purse was inclusive of a 250,000 win bonus, reflecting her star power and her ability to headline these fights. Maverick gave a good fight to the former strawweight champion, but she lost and suffered a torn ACL post-fight, likely sidelining her for the foreseeable future.

Check out Rose Namajunas' octagon interview after her victory:

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman secured a dominant victory over Joaquin Buckley in the main event. Usman earned $300,000 in show money, signaling his return to form after a prolonged winless stretch.

Despite the loss, Buckley walked away with $150,000, rounding out one of the more lucrative main cards in recent UFC memory.

Rose Namajunas eyes Alexa Grasso or Natalia Silva next in quest for flyweight gold

Post her dominant victory at UFC Atlanta, Rose Namajunas is up for bigger challenges as she desires a two-division title. The victory over Miranda Maverick got her flyweight record to 3-2 and solidified her position as the No. 7 contender in the division.

At the post-fight conference at State Farm Arena, Namajunas showed interest in facing either former flyweight champion Alexa Grasso or rising star Natalia Silva. She said:

“Before this fight, I was looking at Viviane (Araujo), but she’s matched up with Tracy (Cortez). I just fought Erin, so that wouldn’t make sense…they probably wouldn’t wanna do that. There’s Natalia (Silva), there’s Alexa Grasso. Any of those girls, anybody that’s in the top five or whatever."

She added:

"If something crazy happens and I’m deserving of a title shot, I’d love that as well. But I want to be deserving, so whatever it takes to get that. I think Alexa Grasso would probably be stylistically a little bit better for me. I think Natalia, her speed is very tricky and she sustains it for a very long time. She (Silva) would be I think more of a trickier fight. (But) Alexa has the experience in terms of the title fights and everything like that.”

Check out Rose Namajunas' comments in the video below (03:14):

Proma Chatterjee

be making her amateur debut in MMA.

This jiu-jitsu blue belt’s favorite fighter is Georges St-Pierre for his resilience and consistency. A WWE fan, she turned to MMA after watching Brock Lesnar’s success in the sport.

While writing her articles, Proma likes to verify information and confirm its accuracy online through

various sources and articles. Being an active competitor with real-time experience also helps her to explain the intricacies of the sport. She strives to channel this passion into creating engaging content that resonates with readers while shaping her craft as a writer.

Her hobbies include jiu-jitsu (which she's been doing for four years) and striking (one year). Know More

