6-foot Muay Thai phenom Nabil Anane won’t close door on MMA

Nabil Anane wouldn’t turn down a chance to compete in MMA on the global stage of ONE Championship.

The young Nak Muay makes his promotional bow in a flyweight Muay Thai contest against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 22, emanating live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium In Bangkok, Thailand, this June 23.

And while he does see himself sticking to the 'art of right limbs' for now, the Algerian might switch to the all-encompassing discipline since he's already dipped his toes into it.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nabil Anane said:

"Maybe one day [I'll fight in MMA]. I’ve trained in wrestling and jiu-jitsu a couple of times before. We’ll see."

The Venum Training Camp product arrives at the Singapore-based organization with plenty of hype after rising to the top of the local circuit in Thailand.

Under the watchful eyes of ISKA and WBC world champion and head coach Mehdi Zatout, the teenager has been evolving at a rapid pace.

And going up against a guy of Superlek's stature, a ONE World Champion, is further proof that he's ready to take his skills to the next level.

Nabil Anane's fight will serve as the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 22, available live and free on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel this June 23.

The interim strawweight Muay Thai world title will be on the line in the main event in Bangkok. Former foes Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Prajanchai PK Saenchai will run it back to determine the provisional king before Joseph Lasiri returns.

