“60 allegations between those 2 combined” - Cristiano Ronaldo and Conor McGregor’s hilarious face-off in front of Saudi premier goes viral

Fans had mixed reactions after seeing a friendly faceoff between Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Over the last week, dozens of legendary athletes and fighters met for photo ops and video collaborations while in Saudi Arabia for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.

While attending the event on Saturday, McGregor, a former two-division UFC champion, and Ronaldo, one of the greatest soccer players of all time, participated in a friendly faceoff.

The video of McGregor and Ronaldo went viral, leading to a popular Twitter account called “MMA Orbit” sharing the moment. The comment section of the social media post was filled with mixed reactions from fans, including the following people:

“Are you not entertained ?”

“like 60 allegations between those 2 combined lol”

“woman beaters collide”

“i know conor is in his ear like “ you know i’d love to see you train, maybe it can be you and me in the ring one day!””

“Legends”

“GOAT and some bum”

“Whoever has he most allegations wins”

“f*ck my 2 boys. Christmas came early this year”

Twitter comments

At 38 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is still competing at a high level as he continues to score goals for Al Nassr, a team in the Saudi Pro League.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is preparing for his highly-anticipated UFC return, which is expected to take place in early 2024.

Conor McGregor relates to Alexander Volkanovski during extended layoff from fighting

On November 21, Alexander Volkanovski suffered a first-round knockout loss in a short-notice title fight against Islam Makhachev.

Following his disappointing performance, Volkanovski opened up by revealing one of the reasons he accepted the short-notice opportunity is because he tends to struggle with mental health when he’s not in a fight camp.

During the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight week, Conor McGregor did an interview with MMA Junkie to discuss his upcoming Octagon return. McGregor revealed a potential date for his next fight and drew comparisons to Volkanovski’s need to stay active:

"March is earlier than April. I've been kept from my living for almost three years now. Understand that. I came through what I came through. I'm sitting on an injury and a loss. You hear what Alexander Volkanovski said. I relate."

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since suffering a severe leg injury in July 2021. Once he returns to the Octagon, ‘The Notorious’ is expected to fight Michael Chandler, who he coached against on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31.