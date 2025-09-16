"67 million less than Jake Paul" - Fans react as Canelo Alvarez vs. Terrence Crawford racks in over 41 million views on Netflix

The historic Canelo Alvarez vs. Terrence Crawford boxing event drew over 41 million viewers on Netflix, eliciting reactions from combat sports fans throughout the world. While many were impressed with the astounding feat, others were dissatisfied with the production.Last Saturday, Alvarez and Crawford headlined a boxing card at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their fight lasted 12 rounds and Crawford was declared the winner via unanimous decision to become the new super middleweight champion in front of 70,482 fans. Notably, it was also streamed live on Netflix.Turki Alalshikh, who partnered with TKO Group Holdings and Sela to organize the event, recently revealed on X that over 41 million fans watched the fight on the streaming platform, writing:''More than 41 million views for the historic fight! Crawford vs. Canelo wasn’t just a match — it was history in the making. Crawford became the first undisputed champ in 3 weight classes and the fight was the most watched championship boxing event in this century.''Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.One fan wrote:''67 million less than Jake Paul''Another one stated:''Loved the production. Just show some love to the east cost next time.''Other fans wrote:''And that was at 1am. You guys massively dropped the ball with the pacing of the card and starting the main event this late. If you had put it at 10 or 11pm you could've had soooo many more eyes''''Crawford is the Boxing Excellence who has been sidelined for years. The Boxing World failed him completely. Look at him now. He deserves everything. Thankyou for making it possible for him and us his true fans''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @Turki_alalshikh on X]Terence Crawford reflects on his victory over Canelo AlvarezTerence Crawford made history by becoming undisputed in three divisions following his remarkable win against Canelo Alvarez.During the post-fight press conference, Crawford emphasized his strong punching power, saying:''I was stronger, I punched harder and that was just it. A lot of people put too much into me moving up in weight and things like that. But like I told y’all once before, Canelo is not a big guy [5-foot-7½]. He’s a smaller guy fighting in a big weight class. Me and him is practically almost the same height. I’m a little taller [5-8]. My arms [are] longer. He got a little wider frame, but he’s a little shorter. But all in all, we’re around the same size. So, by y’all saying, ‘Oh, Canelo’s this massive size,' it was disrespect.'' [4:11 of the video]