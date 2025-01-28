7'1" tall NBA star Brook Lopez reveals what Conor McGregor said to him in bizarre courtside chat during Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Brook Lopez shared the details of what Conor McGregor told him during a courtside conversation at a recent NBA game. On Monday, 'The Notorious' was at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City to watch the Utah Jazz take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

During the game, the former two-division UFC champion also made a quick visit to the Bucks' bench, where he was seen having a short exchange with center Lopez.

After the game, Lopez, who contributed 10 points to the Bucks' 125-110 victory over the Jazz, shared in an interview with NBA reporter Eric Nehm that McGregor had asked him about his height, prompting 'Splash Mountain' to stand up and showcase his 7'1" stature. He said:

"He asked me how tall I was. I let him know. He asked me to stand up, and I did. And I knew at that point once I got up, I had to size him up. I had to do a little something. I've seen the face-offs before, so I knew I had to do my part."

'The Notorious' was last seen in action at UFC 264 in July 2021, where he sustained a broken leg during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. McGregor was slated to make his comeback at UFC 303 in June 2024, facing Michael Chandler, but was forced to withdraw just weeks before the bout due to a toe injury.

Conor McGregor faces lawsuit for alleged sexual assault after his second-to-last NBA attendance

As per a report from Front Office Sports, an anonymous woman filed a lawsuit in Florida earlier this month, accusing Conor McGregor of sexually assaulting her during the Heat vs. Celtics game in June 2023. The Miami Heat, who hosted a 2023 NBA Finals game, are also named in the suit, with claims they overserved alcohol to the UFC star.

The lawsuit names McGregor, the Miami Heat, and Basketball Properties LLC, the operator of the Kaseya Center, as defendants. The plaintiff seeks over $75,000 in compensation, covering medical expenses, legal fees, and other damages.

The incident in question is said to have occurred after the game had concluded. According to the accuser's lawyer, the woman was distanced from her friend and directed into a men’s restroom by the venue security, where McGregor and his entourage were already present. The attorney further alleges that McGregor then forced the woman into engaging in non-consensual oral sexual acts.

