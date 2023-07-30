"A better pic," "Respect her name" - UFC gets accused by fans of disrespecting the late Sinead O'Connor's faith

Sinead O'Connor's passing was met with an outpouring of tributes from across the globe. News of her death was confirmed by her family several days ago, who released a letter dedicated to the Irish singer.

The UFC took to Twitter earlier today to post a photo in tribute to O'Connor, but fans were not happy with the promotion's effort.

Sinead O'Connor was part of Conor McGregor's iconic octagon walk at UFC 189, where 'The Notorious' defeated Chad Mendes to claim the interim featherweight title.

The UFC made a special exemption for their biggest star, as the promotion had never previously allowed live performances for the main event. O'Connor performed a rendition of 'The Foggy Dew' during McGregor's walkout.

The UFC featured an image of the Irish singer at UFC 189 in their tribute online, saying:

"In memory of Sinéad O'Connor"

Fans on Twitter were less than pleased with the tribute and some felt that the promotion had disrespected O'Connor's faith.

In 2018, she converted to Islam, changing her name to Shuhada' Sadaqat.

@yu7332 called out the UFC and demanded that they show the singer more respect:

"A better pic .. please respect her"

@pelayodebriones said:

"Y’all got Muslim fighters and Muslim fans, respect her name, Shuhada' Sadaqat"

pelayo. @pelayodebriones @ufc Y’all got Muslim fighters and Muslim fans, respect her name, Shuhada' Sadaqat

"Use the name she preferred which was Shuhada Sadaqat"

"Show her and give her the same respect for who she and how she died as"

"Her name is Shuhada Sadaqat"

"She was a Muslim . Respect her as a Muslim. She is way better then Conor can ever be. She was a Khabib Fan, not a Conor fan . Remember that clowns"

"Shuhada' Sadaqat. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un"

Conor McGregor pays tribute to Sinead O'Connor

Conor McGregor recently paid tribute to Sinead O'Connor, who passed away at 56 years old.

'The Notorious' and O'Connor put together arguably the most memorable UFC walkout of all time in 2015 at UFC 189, and it appeared that the pair shared a relationship ever since.

Following news of her passing, McGregor took to Twitter to share some words about his late friend. He wrote:

"The world has lost an artist with the voice of an Angel. Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend. Sinead’s music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The world has lost an artist with the voice of an Angel. Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend. Sinead’s music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure pic.twitter.com/9hvpwxuUyP " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/9hvpwxuUyP

