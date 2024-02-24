"A boxer versus an All-American" - Ex-UFC star claims Ryan Bader is a "stylistic nightmare" matchup for Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou looks set to take on the winner of Renan Ferreira and Ryan Bader in his PFL debut. However, an MMA legend believes Bader is a bad stylistic matchup for the former UFC heavyweight champion.

Talking about the prospect of 'The Predator' taking on the reigning Bellator heavyweight champion in his MMA return, former two-time UFC middleweight title challenger Chael Sonnen said:

"[Bader] is a stylistic nightmare [for Ngannou], from the time they set up that cage in 1993 until now. A boxer vs. an All-American wrestler? Come on, you saw James Toney vs. Randy Couture. I get it's not the same thing. I'm just sharing for you. Imagine being in Francis' position and saying I'll take on either one. Francis deserves credit for that."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments on Francis Ngannou below (3:46):

PFL and Bellator champions Ferreira and Bader are set to clash in a heavyweight superfight later this evening at PFL vs. Bellator 2024 in Riyadh.

Bader (31-7 with one No-Contest) is 4-1 in his last five outings and most recently scored a first-round TKO win over MMA legend Fedor Emilianenko. Furthermore, he is a two-time All-American wrestler and a three-time Pac-12 champion.

Notably, 'Darth' was previously signed to the UFC. While he produced a reasonably attractive record (15-5) in the promotion, his exploits pale in comparison to what 'The Predator' has managed to achieve.

Moreover, Bader has suffered crushing defeats against skilled strikers such as Lyoto Machida. Hence, Ngannou's unparalleled punching power might present problems for the 40-year-old.

Francis Ngannou is hunting for an undisputed boxing title

Right from his boxing debut against Tyson Fury last year, Francis Ngannou has been clear about his intention to dominate the sport. During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, 'The Predator' reiterated his desire to be crowned an undisputed champion in the sweet science.

Ngannou believes an opportunity to fight for the undisputed boxing heavyweight titles will find him sooner rather than later. Speaking about his upcoming fight against former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, the Cameroonian-born Frenchman said:

"I take Anthony Joshua on March 8 [and if I win], then I have an opportunity for the undisputed right away after [just] two fights [in the sport]."

Catch Francis Ngannou's comments below (2:47):