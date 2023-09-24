A bruised and bloodied-up Michelle Waterson gets bulldozed by Marina Rodriguez after doctor lets fight continue

UFC fighter Michelle Waterson had a rough night on September 23 as 'The Karate Hottie' suffered a brutal loss at UFC Fight Night 228.

The 37-year-old locked horns against Marina Rodriguez in a strawweight clash at the UFC Apex Facility in Paradise, Nevada. The fight was a rematch as their first encounter took place at flyweight in March 2021 which resulted in Rodriguez getting her hand raised via unanimous decision.

The rematch started on a gruesome note for Waterson as she received bruises and started bleeding at the end of the first round.

Viewer discretion is advised for the picture below:

But despite that, the doctors let the fight continue and the Brazilian went on to score a TKO victory in the second round.

With the victory, Rodriguez broke her two-fight skid in the UFC and returned to winning ways.

Michelle Waterson is currently going through a rough patch as the 37-year-old suffered her fourth defeat in a row in the multi-billion dollar promotion. 'The Karate Hottie' has failed to secure a victory in six of her last seven UFC outings.

It remains to be seen whether Waterson, after her recent string of losses, will continue to compete in the UFC or not.