“A more dangerous fighter” - Aliff admits Elmehdi El Jamari is a better version of his brother Zakaria

Streaking 21-year-old Malaysian-Thai Muay Thai standout Aliff Sor Dechapan is ready to take out another El Jamari.

Aliff took home a first-round knockout over Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 24 last August 2024, and now he's ready to face the latter's brother, Elmehdi El Jamari this weekend.

Needless to say, the 21-year-old Sor Dechapan representative is confident he will come out on top against the Moroccan, even though he believes Elmehdi is a better fighter than the one he first beat.

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"Speed, punching power, and his ability to throw combinations – from what I’ve seen, these three things make Elmehdi a more dangerous fighter [compared to Zakaria]."

Aliff Sor Dechapan is ready to make it two in a row against the El Jamari's, as he takes on Elmehdi El Jamari in a three-round strawweight Muay Thai tilt.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, June 6, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Aliff Sor Dechapan confident he will finish Elmehdi El Jamari like he did his brother: "I think both of them have the same style"

Aliff Sor Dechapan wants to make it deja vu when he takes on Elmehdi El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video this weekend.

The 21-year-old says he's gunning for another knockout finish:

"Yeah, I’ve knocked out his brother. I think both of them have the same style. But, in my opinion, Elmehdi is much more powerful than Zakaria. He’s much more complete than his brother."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Aliff Sor Dechapan's next fight.

