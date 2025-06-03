Aliff Sor Dechapan banking on his KO power to finish 'fierce' Elmehdi El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 32: "I'm confident"

Thai-Malaysian slugger Aliff Sor Dechapan's weapons aren't short of devastating power, and he believes they will carry him to another mammoth win when ONE Fight Night 32 gets underway this Friday, June 6.

Emanating live from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Sor Dechapan warrior goes toe-to-toe with Moroccan striker Elmehdi El Jamari in a strawweight Muay Thai tussle.

Given Elmehdi's knack for producing knockouts—he owns 13 from 27 career wins—Aliff anticipates a high-intensity battle to unfold inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

However, he believes his finishing power, which has led to an incredible 15 knockouts, will prove decisive when these knockout specialists test each other's resolve in this must-watch banger.

"I'm ready to test his power in this fight. I expect a fierce fight," Aliff Sor Dechapan told ONE Championship ahead of fight night. "Anything can happen in a fight. But I'm confident my KO power is better than his."

This bold declaration shows that the 21-year-old athlete is more than prepared for war as he enters his 10th fight on the global stage.

Aliff, after all, hasn't let a single day go to waste throughout fight camp at Sor Dechapan in the Thai capital. The young gun has put in maximum effort to upgrade his weapons in search of an eighth promotional win.

Based on his recent form, all stars point to another victorious night out for Aliff. However, if El Jamari showcases similar zeal and hunger as he did in his debut outing at ONE Fight Night 30, Aliff could be in for the long haul at ONE Fight Night 32.

Aliff Sor Dechapan says beating Elmehdi will land him a shot at Prajanchai's crown

In the same interview with the promotion, Aliff Sor Dechapan claimed that another win for him at ONE Fight Night 32 could set him up for a meeting with ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

"I'm very confident that if I win this fight, I will get the chance to fight Prajanchai for his belt."

Aliff has been knocking on the door of 26 pounds of gold since putting an end to his two-match skid with three successive triumphs against Shamil Adukhov, Walter Goncalves, and Zakaria El Jamari.

It'll be hard to deny him his first world title fight if he pulls off with another big victory come June 6.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch all the action from ONE Fight Night 32 for free.

