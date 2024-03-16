"A date announcement soon" - Conor McGregor provides yet another update in response to an Irish actor's post about him

Conor McGregor has provided another minor update about his highly-anticipated UFC return.

'The Notorious' last fought in July 2021 in a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. In the final moments of round one, McGregor suffered a severe leg injury, leading to a doctor's stoppage to end the UFC 264 main event in an anti-climactic fashion.

Since then, the former two-division UFC champion overcame a grueling recovery process to begin training again. Unfortunately, McGregor's next fight hasn't been booked for one reason or another, leaving fans wondering if he will return to the octagon.

Over the past few weeks, McGregor has gained confidence that he and the UFC will get on the same page soon. Earlier today, the Dublin native provided the latest update after Irish actor Timothy V. Murphy posted this message on Twitter:

"Love him or hate him,the UFC isn't the same without Conor McGregor...father son time at O'Briens @TheNotoriousMMA @never59 @ObriensIrishPub"

McGregor responded by saying:

"Thank you Tim! A date announcement coming soon!"

In 2023, McGregor coached 'The Ultimate Fighter' Season 31 against Michael Chandler. The lightweight superstars were expected to fight at the end of the calendar year before 'The Notorious' ran into troubles with USADA.

Chandler has since patiently waited for the massive opportunity to fight McGregor.

How many fights are left on Conor McGregor's UFC contract?

There are various reasons for Conor McGregor's next octagon appearance not being scheduled, including location, date, and contract negotiations. Rumors have spread about the number of fights left on McGregor's contract being a primary reason for his delayed return.

McGregor currently has two fights left on his UFC contract. It should be noted that the promotion's broadcasting deal with ESPN ends in 2025, and having 'The Notorious' under contractional obligations would surely benefit the UFC in the negotiation process.

It's unclear when and where McGregor will fight next. With that said, the former two-division UFC champion has revealed who he wants to face in the octagon. The 35-year-old plans to take on Michael Chandler and then settle his series with Nate Diaz.

McGregor has fought Diaz twice in the octagon, losing the first by second-round submission and winning the second by majority decision.